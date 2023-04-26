Laura Hamilton unveils luxury kitchen additions at post-break up home

A Place in the Sun presenter Laura lives with her children, Rocco and Tahlia

Laura Hamilton, 41, has been busy renovating the new home that she purchased after her split from Alex Goward, and on Tuesday the presenter revealed her brand-new kitchen additions.

The A Place in the Sun star took to Instagram to share the update with her 181,000 followers, revealing that she has new furniture in her living room.

Opting for two love seats and matching footstools, Laura has upgraded her open-plan cooking space in order for the family to spend more time there.

She accompanied the clip with a caption that read: "When you order from @swyft_home it is delivered 24hrs later! Beds, Mattresses, Sofas and Oversized Armchairs... they have lots of great choices and models... The kitchen is where we spend the most time in my home so I wanted to create a seating area and I think @swyft_home oversize armchairs work perfectly in the space..."

The mother-of-two moved into her property in January 2022, when her split from her husband was announced. Speaking exclusively to HELLO! at the time, Laura revealed she was settling in nicely. "When I walked through the door it felt like coming home. I knew from the moment I first saw it. It has such a lovely feeling about it. I do feel like this is my little place in the country," she said.

Since then, the star has been busy planning and transforming her home room by room, to create a gorgeous sanctuary for her and her two children, Rocco and Tahlia.

It hasn't all been plain sailing for Laura since the move though, as back last April she was forced to call the fire brigade in after a blaze broke out at her house.

"Err just a little mishap at the rebuild this morning with the fire brigade coming to the rescue..." she told fans online.

Luckily no one was hurt, and the emergency services were able to control the fire which took place in the garden of the property.

