Peter Andre's teen daughter Princess poses in her dad's ultimate party garden

Peter Andre's daughter Princess is growing up fast, and during her GCSEs the teen took a break for a mini photoshoot in her famous father's back garden.

Princess showcased a beautiful green dress from Pretty Little Thing, a fashion brand she has been working with for a few months now, but she also gave her followers a chance to admire the family garden at their Surrey residence.

The photographs showed that the Andres have two patioed areas as well as a verdant lawn, along with a very unique silver ball water feature surrounded by shrubbery.

Their outdoor space has a brick wall and a fence at the boundary, ensuring they have utmost privacy when outside, and the multiple trees on the other side also provide shelter and privacy.

On their main patio is a huge L-shaped outdoor sofa with matching coffee table. We're sure it won't be long before the cushions come out of storage and the family start to use their outdoor furniture once again.

© YouTube Peter Andre's epic outdoor bar

Elsewhere in the garden, Peter and his wife Emily have their own wooden bar that is ideal for entertaining. It even has its own bar stools and a mirror hanging behind the bar.

Other luxury features in the garden include a hot tub and sun loungers, which wouldn't look out of place at a five-star hotel.

© Photo: Instagram The garden is a great space for the family to entertain

Peter's Cyprus home holds a special place in his heart, and that property sounds just as amazing with a pool and tennis court outside.

What is Peter Andre's house like inside?

© YouTube The star has an impressive house

You guessed it, the interiors are just as glam as the garden and Peter's home strikes the perfect balance between homely and luxe.

Peter Andre's cinema room

Movie nights are ideal in the family's special cinema room. It is also a cosy place to chill in the evening.

Peter Andre's dining room

© Photo: Instagram Peter Andre is a chic monochrome dining area

The star has admitted that his dining room rarely gets used. "It's one of those dining rooms we don't really use unless we've got guests," he said. "Generally, we all sit around the island."

Peter Andre's kitchen

© YouTube The family kitchen is beautifully decorated

The cooking space features the marble topped island the family love so much and there are stools around it so they can sit and interact at mealtimes.

Peter Andre's bedroom

© YouTube Check out the size of that bed!

A love-it-or-hate-it feature inside Peter Andre's bedroom is his giant velour bed with TV that comes out of the footend. This is how we watch TV at night," Peter said when he was giving fans a tour of his home. "It's something I've always wanted."

Other highlights include a beautiful lounge, a children's playroom, a recording studio and Peter's private gym. It's Insania!

