TikTok has gone IKEA hack mad – and this bedside cabinet makeover has 28k likes

From trending recipes to Wes Anderson-esque scenes, we love TikTok for a whole host of reasons, and one of them is interior inspiration.

IKEA hacks are having a real moment thanks to the cost-of-living crisis and DIY empowerment – I've even DIY-ed my own wardrobes and now at HELLO! HQ we are totally obsessed with this bedside cabinet makeover we've spied….

Home hacks and DIY projects fill the feed of @1otsofdots, including everything from simple vase makeovers to an ambitious DIY crescent moon nightlight.

Kübra's cabinet makeover has had over 600,000 views, and we can see why as she flips IKEA's £25 MOPPE mini chest of drawers into a floating bedside cabinet worthy of a hotel.

The steps include gluing some of the drawers together and adding pieces of the £12 RÖDEBY armrest tray to the front for a modern look.

The finish product looks so luxe

Once the updated drawers are assembled, paint is added and gold handles to finish the look. Kübra then chose to mount the piece of furniture on the wall for an even more luxurious look.

You could choose any shade of paint and whichever handles take your fancy to emulate this amazing project.

"OMG this looks amazing," and: "This is the best IKEA nightstand makeover I've seen," were among the comments of praise left on the project, and we can't help but agree. Bravo!

Over on Instagram we've seen some more incredible IKEA home hacks...

© @lindsays_home

The iconic Malm drawers from IKEA are a cheap and cheerful basic but it is surprising what a lick of paint and some jazzy handles can do. Look at these bold blue drawers ideal to brighten up any bedroom space.

© @raisingmcnuggets

Small wardrobes for the little ones can often come with big price tags, but that's not a problem if you use your imagination. DIY pro @raisingmcnuggets has simply added a rail to an IKEA shelving unit to create the perfect mini wardrobe. How cute!

Seeking more DIY inspiration?

MORE: 5 home updates to increase your property's value by 20%

READ: Transform your kitchen for £120 with these amazing upcycling hacks

MORE: How to transform your entire bathroom for £23 with an easy DIY hack

READ: 11 game-changing DIY tricks that cost under £5

Want to keep up to date with the latest stories?Sign up to our HELLO! Newsletters today.