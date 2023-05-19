Princess Beatrice's husband Edoardo showcases marble dining room with doughnut-style chairs

Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi is an interior design pro and his latest design will amaze you

Princess Beatrice's husband Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi, 39, is an interior designer, heading up the impressive design studio @banda.property and an incredible update from a London townhouse has us swooning.

Edoardo's company shared a series of photographs of a recent dining room makeover, where the space now has a giant marble-clad island, with matching splashbacks and shelves as well as a traditional herringbone floor.

WATCH: Edoardo's ex speaks out about his daughter with Princess Beatrice

What caught our eye was the doughnut-style chairs around the island that are like nothing we've ever seen before.

Followers were astounded by the room, and comments included: "So beautiful," "Heaven," and: "That island!"

The caption read: "London Victorian Townhouse. The kitchen is underpinned by the breathtaking intricate veining and smooth texture of this bespoke statement Calacatta Verde island. A work of art for everyday use. #marbleisland #nottinghill #interiordesign #London."

Among those to like the images was Edoardo himself, so it wasn't clear if he was admiring a project he had been involved with or if it was in fact masterminded by someone else within the team.

© Photo: Getty Images Edoardo has a passion for interior design

Every few days a new post pops up on their aesthetically pleasing grid, and last week the brand shared a zen bedroom.

The dreamy boudoir is within a property in New York and it has been designed with multiple neutral tones. There are fitted wardrobes, wooden floors and mottled walls.

The Banda website explains their ethos: "At Banda we pride ourselves on translating client visions into reality. Our project managers’ expertise covers every aspect of design and build, from assessing development potential to concept workshopping, from architecture to planning applications from costs to contracts. Whether working alongside an existing team or managing every step in-house, our processes ensure a seamless arc from concept to completion."

REVEALED: Princess Beatrice seen seemingly preparing Princess Eugenie's baby shower

Where do Princess Beatrice and Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi live?

Despite sharing an array of interior images via his brand account, Edoardo chooses to keep his private home completely under wraps and we are yet to see photos inside. The couple, along with their daughter Sienna, reside in the Cotswolds, after recently acquiring a property there.

The Cotswolds is a beautiful area of the world

The Express reports that the house is worth a dazzling £3 million and boasts a swimming pool and tennis courts. It also has a separate outbuilding which is the perfect party house for family gatherings.

One of the big changes ahead of the family moving into the farmhouse was having six-foot security gates installed in at their entranceway so that they could have true privacy.

READ: Princess Beatrice makes rare comments about stepson Wolfie

© Photo: Instagram Edoardo has a seven-year-old son

Edoardo also has a son with his ex-fiancée Dara Huang, seven-year-old Christopher 'Woolf' who everyone adorably calls Wolfie. Dara and Wolfie reside in a London rental property together but it is likely that the youngester visits the Cotswolds too to see his father, step-mother and half-sister.

Don't want to miss a story? Sign up to The Royal Life newsletter to get your weekly dose of royal lifestyle inspiration.