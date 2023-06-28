David and Victoria Beckham's giant fridge in 'unbelievable' kitchen leaves TikTok in awe

David and Victoria Beckham have an incredible home in the Cotswolds with a very impressive kitchen

David Beckham and his daughter Harper Seven, 11, cooked up a storm while salsa dancing in a sweet TikTok video, but as well as their impressive skills, fans couldn't help but marvel at their mind-blowing family kitchen.

The clip was shot at their idyllic Cotswolds home, which is a converted farmhouse that they've painstakingly renovated over the years, adding luxurious features to make it extra special.

Their cooking space was shown in full in the home video, revealing a gigantic island, their own wood-fired pizza oven, open shelving and a fridge double the size of an ordinary one. See the mesmerising space...

The room has a relaxed and rustic feel with exposed beams, stone floors and copper pots hanging from the ceiling.

Fans declared their love for the couple's kitchen in the comments section right away, with one writing: "Wow that kitchen," and another adding: "This kitchen is unbelievable." A third penned: "I'd love that kitchen," and a fourth added: "Such a gorgeous kitchen, would love to cook in that."

The stars have a beautiful place in the Cotswolds

The space also features bi-fold doors which open out onto the garden, where the family have shrubbery and deck chairs for relaxing.

Elsewhere in their sprawling garden the Beckhams have an outdoor swimming pool, a sauna and a wooden hot tub.

The family have a hot tub in their garden

Their man-made, four-foot-deep lake is another impressive feature – it set them back a hefty £200,000 and now provides the perfect backdrop for many of their Instagram pictures. Beside the lake, they have installed a safari-style outdoor kitchen tent that they have used recently for dinner parties involving live cooking sessions.

The Beckhams have a lake in the grounds of the property

The property, which is located within the Great Tew estate in Chipping Norton, also has a football pitch on site, a private orchard and a croquet lawn!

David and Victoria Beckham's other amazing homes

Their London mansion is worth £31 million

The family also have two other incredible properties – their main London residence in Holland Park, which is worth £31 million and a pad in Miami worth $24 million.

The central London property has a grand white façade and the beauty continues inside with a checkerboard hallway, Victoria's plush office and a private gym. Reports suggest that there are also separate living quarters which is where their son Brooklyn used to reside before he moved out with his now-wife Nicola Peltz Beckham.

© Photo: Getty Images The family have a property in Miami too

While their Miami home is the least frequented of the three, the design still pulls out all of the stops. The skyscraper apartment boasts impressive views, luxurious details and access to a member's pool. Living the dream!

