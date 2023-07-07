Princess Beatrice's husband Edoardo lusts over chic bedroom with opinion-dividing feature

Princess Beatrice grew up at Royal Lodge with her father Prince Andrew and mother Sarah Ferguson, while her now-husband Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi travelled around a lot as a child.

Speaking to the Telegraph, Edoardo revealed his childhood living situation: "We lived in old mill houses, that kind of thing – I like trying to work out how to make an old building function for modern life," he said.

However, that could well have inspired his future as Creative Director at Banda Property, an interior design studio that works on jaw-dropping projects all over the world.

On Friday, the brand shared a new photo of a project they've been working on, and Edoardo was quick to comment, leaving three love hearts for the stunning design.

The master bedroom has been carefully curated with muted tones and curved furniture, complementing the curved walls and impressive windows.

In front of the windows is a striking wooden desk with mushroom-style lamp, ideally positioned for making the most of the stunning vistas.

Edoardo shared this stunning photo online

This addition of a desk in the bedroom may be controversial for some who prefer not to mix work with downtime. However, if it gets Edoardo's seal of approval, you can count us in!

Other recent delights shared by the royal's husband have been a beautiful penthouse with a modern living area complete with spaceship-like circle sofa, as well as a unique bathroom with circular stone bath.

While we don’t know much about Beatrice and Edoardo's quiet life in the Cotswolds, we do know that they enjoy outdoor pursuits when they are there.

© RHC JO The couple live in the countryside

The Express reports that their impressive house is worth a dazzling £3 million and it boats a swimming pool, tennis courts and a separate outbuilding ideal for hosting private parties.

At present, Beatrice is spending lots of time in London to be close to her mother Sarah Ferguson, who recently underwent breast cancer surgery.

© Getty Beatrice and Eugenie are so close to their mother

It has been reported that Princess Eugenie has practically moved into Royal Lodge to support her mother during the recovery.

The news of the royal's operation broke when a spokesman for the Duchess said: "Sarah, Duchess of York was recently diagnosed with an early form of breast cancer detected at a routine mammogram screening.

© Getty The Duchess has urged people to get checked

"She was advised she needed to undergo surgery which has taken place successfully. "The duchess is receiving the best medical care and her doctors have told her that the prognosis is good. She is now recuperating with her family.

"The duchess wants to express her immense gratitude to all the medical staff who have supported her in recent days. She is also hugely thankful to the staff involved in the mammogram which identified her illness, which was otherwise symptom-free, and believes her experience underlines the importance of regular screening."