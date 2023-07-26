Why David Muir's neighborhood bliss could be set to change

David Muir, 49, has lovingly restored his stunning New York lakeside home for the past few years, and now it is the perfect retreat for when he's not in the studio.

However, the 20/20 star should be prepared for his neighborhood bliss to be potentially disrupted over the coming months as Skaneateles Lake, where his home is located, is a tourist pull.

WATCH: David Muir's property is so idyllic

As the summer holidays are now upon us, locals and tourists alike could be flocking to this natural beauty spot to spend the day boating and relaxing.

The location has received five stars on Tripadvisor, with 453 out of 571 reviews marking the destination as excellent.

© Epics The lake is totally dreamy

"Beautiful, big and clean lake! The water is even a pretty blue color. Great day boating & swimming with friends," wrote one fan, and: "Charming and beautiful town with friendly people and great restaurants. The lake with its green and clear water was similar to the Caribbean waters - memorizing!" added another.

Of course, David himself could be heading away for the summer as he often holidays with fellow presenter Kelly Ripa and her family.

The property was first built in 1890, and the luxurious 4,300-square foot property boasts six bedrooms, two kitchens and three bathrooms.

Outside, there is plenty of space for his beloved dog, Alex and a gorgeous swimming pool.

David previously said that it was a "lifelong dream" to own a historic home near his family, who still reside in Central New York, and he likes to visit them when he can.

© Instagram David and his beloved dog

While the presenter likes to keep his private life out of the limelight, he has given glimpses inside of his beautiful home, revealing his dog relaxing inside his lounge.

On Monday, David shared an adorable update of his dog and it pulled at the heartstrings. He uploaded a photo of his pet pooch looking rather sad, writing: "I know, I know. we’re in complete agreement on this Monday thing."

SEE: ABC's David Muir stuns in dashing throwback photo from early TV career

David Muir and Kelly Ripa are firm friends

As usual, the sweet picture sparked a response from David's fans and co-stars alike. Lara Spencer - who has worked on GMA with the star - wrote: "What a precious and smart boy," accompanied by a love heart emoji.

Meanwhile, one fan penned: "That look of you’re leaving again. My dogs do the same the minute I pick up my keys. Makes me feel so bad. I hate seeing their sad eyes."