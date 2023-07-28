Sinead O'Connor's former £855k house that has caused controversy

The late singer Sinead O'Connor used to live in a six-bed property in Ireland

Sinead O'Connor died on Wednesday aged just 56, just a year after her son, Shane, was found dead in Ireland in January 2022.

Moving tributes have poured in for the troubled Nothing Compares 2 U singer, including sweet messages from the likes of Sharon Osbourne and Jamie Lee Curtis.

The star – who had changed her name to Shuhada' Sadaqat – moved into a £3,000 a month London penthouse just weeks before she passed away, but it's her former home in Ireland that is surrounded by controversy.

Sinead used to reside in a six-bedroom house located on Strand Road, a picturesque spot along Bray’s seafront.

In a rare photograph of the exterior, the house is seen with a unique hot pink and glass porch at the front. There are traditional sash windows and multi-coloured bricks at the side, creating a quirky appearance.

While the hitmaker parted ways with the home in 2021, selling up for €1.04 million, it has been the subsequent years that have seen many disputes over the building.

Sinead's former home in Ireland

There was a Wicklow County Council application to convert the property into apartments, firstly by adding an extension to the existing building.

Tributes for the singer are flooding in

Despite the request going through multiple revisions, it has been rejected after many of the neighbours rejected the idea. It was believed the changes would not be in keeping with the local area, according to The Irish Mirror.

Fans have been flocking to her former home to leave heartfelt tributes in the form of flowers and cards.

© Richard Baker The singer recently moved into a London apartment

Sinead had only just settled in at her London flat when she was found inside unresponsive. In the week's leading up to her death, the singer shared a Twitter video inside of the residence, revealing its modern fixtures and fittings and open-plan design.

The star admitted she wasn't good at keeping the place tidy, as she filmed, but she continued to show fans around, including the stunning views from the balcony.

What do we know about Sinead O'Connor's death?

Her family said in a statement: "It is with great sadness that we announce the passing of our beloved Sinéad. Her family and friends are devastated and have requested privacy at this very difficult time." Her cause of death is unknown.

What happened to Sinead O'Connor's son?

© Facebook Sinead with her son Shane

After going missing on Thursday 6 January 2022, Sinead's son Shane was found dead by the police.

"Following the recovery of a body in the Bray area of Wicklow on Friday 7 January 2022, a missing person appeal in respect of Shane O’Connor, 17 years, has been stood down," said a spokesperson.

Sinead shared the sad news on Twitter, writing: "My beautiful son, Nevi’im Nesta Ali Shane O’Connor, the very light of my life, decided to end his earthly struggle today and is now with God. May he rest in peace and may no one follow his example. My baby. I love you so much. Please be at peace."