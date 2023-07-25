Mark Wright shares 'life changing' futuristic feature at megamansion with Michelle Keegan

The Brassic actress and former TOWIE star have built their dream home in Essex

Mark Wright and Michelle Keegan love sharing the Instagrammable corners of their amazing megamansion in Essex, and on Tuesday, the former TOWIE star revealed one epic feature that he calls "life changing".

See the smart solution that the couple have had installed inside their beautiful abode…

Mark explained that he uses the special ambience lighting from Clarke Infinity for cosy date nights at home with his wife – at the flick of a button they can have 'homely' light - how sweet!

The clip also allowed fans to see another dazzling look inside the couple's private bar, which is a space they use for family parties.

A huge onyx panel was installed to create the bar, and it looks even more magical when lit up. They have also installed lights behind the drinks so the bottles are illumined in an instant.

When the bar originally went in, Mark said: "Yes! That is the absolute nuts. This is my room. I've been waiting for this moment for so long!"

Mark shares the project every step of the way

Earlier this month, Mark responded to a question he's been asked "a lot" and that's from fans asking when they can have an update on his and wife's outdoor pool.

The star obliged with a video update of the project, which he hopes to be finished really soon.

Mark's clip, shared to the 565,000-strong following they have on their home Instagram account, showed that the pool has been sunken into the ground and the area around it has now been filled for a seamless look. The video showed various workers on site, laying large grey slabs to make up their vast patio.

The finished design is going to be hotel-worthy if the CGI pictures are anything to go by as the couple are opting for an incredible infinity pool complete with in-water loungers as well as other loungers around the perimeter. There is also a Balinese-style day bed making it look like a holiday villa.

The couple's sofa has divided fans

As well as an outpouring of love for their jaw-dropping features and luxury furnishings, some fans have expressed concerns about the couple's home choices.

When unveiling one of their beautiful cream sofas, Michelle and Mark were met with comments like: "Gorgeous and beautifully styled but I’d be too scared to mark anything," and: "No nephews allowed in this room," alluding to the light colours used in the design.

However, others leapt to their defence, remarking how the colour wouldn't be an issue. "I love it. Take no notice of the comments they are just jealous and it shows, it's a sofa for god's sake. I had a sofa that colour once and when I sat on it I used a throw so it wouldn't get marked so what, people are so judgemental," one follower added.