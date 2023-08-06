Catherine Zeta-Jones turns up the heat in high-slit dress in sun-soaked snap

The star is currently on vacation in Italy

Catherine Zeta-Jones never fails to wow fans with her incredible fashion looks and her latest ensemble was no different.

The actress showed off her never-ending legs in a gorgeous blue beach dress which featured a thigh-high slit. Catherine looked super relaxed as she looked out to sea while on a boat trip during her vacation to Capri in Italy.

She paired the look with a gorgeous silver statement necklace and hoop earrings, finishing off the outfit with matching flip flops which showed off her perfect pedicure and a blue headband.

Captioning the photo, she wrote: "Me in Capri, with my friend's knee, that's amore," dropping a laughing emoji. She added: "Pic by @romcaz."

© Catherine Zeta-Jones/Instagram Catherine looked stunning in a blue beach dress

The star's fans flocked to the comments section to praise the stunning photo, with one person writing: "Looking utterly gorgeous and stylish in blue, Catherine: 'la dolce vita' truly suits you... may you have the most wonderful summer weekend," while another hailed the actress as "the most beautiful woman".

A third person commented: "Bellissima!"

Catherine is currently holidaying in Europe with her husband Michael Douglas. Before heading to Capri, the couple were spotted in the picturesque fishing village of Portofino, which is on the Italian Riviera coastline. They also spent some time in Spain, which is where their ten-bedroom holiday home is.

© MEGA/Getty Michael Douglas and Catherine Zeta-Jones were recently pictured in Portafino

The pair have a property in the Majorcan mountains which is located on the outskirts of the village of Valldemossa and boasts 11,000 square feet of space.

The gorgeous mansion features a spacious living room, cinema and a gym, as well as an outdoor swimming pool, a vineyard and direct access to the sea through the small village of S'Estaca.

© Instagram Catherine Zeta-Jones has shared a few snaps from her Europe vacation

UK TV host Linda Robson gave an insight into Catherine and Michael's Spanish home after recently visiting the property while on vacation on the island.

"The villa was so beautiful, I can't tell you," she said, before revealing that Catherine added her own personal touch to the decor. "She'd made the curtains herself and the cushion covers. It was beautiful. Their chef made us food with flowers in the food."

Catherine and Michael have been married for 23 years. Their love story first began in 1998 at the Deauville Film Festival, where the Welsh actress was promoting The Mask of Zorro with Antonio Banderas, and her future husband was promoting A Perfect Murder with Gwyneth Paltrow.

© Dimitrios Kambouris Catherine and Michael first met in 1998

It was clearly love at first sight for Michael, who approached Catherine and cheekily told her: "You know, I'm going to be the father of your children."

While Catherine was not immediately impressed with the remark, Michael arranged for roses to be sent to her while on her next acting job and soon won her over.

© Getty Catherine and Michael with their daughter Carys

They went on to tie the knot in a lavish ceremony held at the New York Plaza Hotel in November 2000 after becoming engaged almost a year earlier during a New Year's Eve trip to Michael's home in Aspen, Colorado.

The couple share two children together, Dylan, 22, and Carys, 20.