Mark Wright explains social media secrecy as he gives exciting update from mansion with Michelle Keegan

Mark Wright and Michelle Keegan have been making several exciting steps with their Essex mansion project, however, Mark has been keeping his recent updates fairly low-key.

Taking to his Instagram Stories during the week, Mark uploaded a black screen as he explained: "Not been updating recently as wanted the garden to push on a bit first. It's been a busy few days so here goes!!" He then revealed part of the gardening process, sharing the surprising news that the couple had ordered over 500 plants to fill their living space.

The plant life ranged from trees to shrubs to bushy flowers as Mark walked through all the punnets to the tune of Santa Claus Is Coming To Town.

The arrival of all their new plants shortly follows the exciting news that Mark and Michelle's swimming pool has finally been finished. The sun was shining as Mark appeared in a video from their custom-designed mansion and he proudly added the first bit of water to the giant pool.

The impressive outdoor feature wouldn't look out of place in a holiday villa, and it's been a long time in the works. Last month, Mark revealed that fans were chasing an update about the progress of the pool. He obediently obliged, and his video showed various workers on site, laying large grey slabs to make up their patio, as well as distributing soil ready for more turf to be laid.

While the pool already looks fab filled with water, the original CGI pictures show the feature complete with in-water loungers as well as other loungers around the perimeter. There is also a Balinese-style day bed making it look so high end.

The couple have painstakingly designed and curated the rest of their property, and the interiors get a lot of love from their dedicated Instagram followers when they share photos and videos to their home account.

On their last feed post, which was a video of their décor details, one fan wrote: "A stunning home. You should both be proud of all you’ve achieved here. Most could only dream of a home like this so thank you for sharing, it’s incredible and I hope you make the best & happiest of memories here forever."

Another penned: "Wow [your] home looks amazing, all your hard work and dedication has definitely paid off, and now your green grass is coming through fast."

