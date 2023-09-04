Matt Lauer's son Jack's unique living situation 9,000miles away from his dad

Matt Lauer left his 20-year role at the Today Show in 2017, after allegations of both sexual harassment and assault, but despite this drama he has still retained a relationship with his three children.

The former NBC star shares kids Jack, 21, Romy, 19, and Thijs, 16 with his ex Annette, and it has been reported that they successfully co-parent.

But seeing all three of them isn't easy…

While it is believed Matt is now residing in New Zealand, his eldest son is normally around 9.000 miles away, as he splits his time between Boise, Idaho and New York City, his Instagram bio reveals.

Jack used to be enrolled at Dartmouth College, and he occasionally shared glimpses into his student life via his Instagram feed.

There are lots of celebrities facing the reality of being 'empty nesters' as their teenagers move away from home, and many of them have shared their experiences with fans online.

Why did Matt Lauer get sacked?

© Getty Matt Lauer was fired for misconduct

In 2017, the star was fired from his longstanding position over "inappropriate sexual behaviour", the network has confirmed in a statement. His Today co-host Savannah Guthrie announced the news, reading a statement from NBC News chairman Andrew Lack, before sharing her own shocked reaction with viewers. In the statement, Mr Lack said that NBC had "received a detailed complaint from a colleague about inappropriate sexual behavior in the workplace by Matt Lauer".

"It represented, after serious review, a clear violation of our company's standards," it read. "As a result, we've decided to terminate his employment. While it is the first complaint about his behaviour in the over twenty years he's been at NBC News, we were also presented with reason to believe this may not have been an isolated incident."