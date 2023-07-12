Princess Beatrice's husband Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi is a man that wears many hats as his Instagram bio reads, husband, dad, property, interior designer, architecture, acquisitions, design, development CEO & Creative Director at @banda.property.

Edoardo regularly shares projects from his design company on his own feed, and on Wednesday the doting dad-of-one added three love hearts to a post on the brand's grid.

The update showed three incredible designs of a bathroom renovation they've been looking at, and it read: "Welcome to the master bathroom of this charming countryside abode! For this space, we gave our clients a double option - a more contemporary oasis and a timeless and traditional sanctuary, both infused with the unmistakable Banda DNA and impeccable craftsmanship. Which style speaks to your soul? Let us know in the comments below!"

One of the blueprints included a giant square bath made from marble, with a complementing vanity unit. In contrast to the straight-edged furniture, the room includes oval his and hers mirrors and a wavy lampshade.

Another option the design team proposed to the customer was a more traditional curved free-standing bath in a plain white hue.

It's unknown which one is the final design, but either way, it looks incredible and fans couldn't help but lust over the images.

"Timeless and traditional for the win," penned one, but another disagreed, writing: "Give me all the marble." A third suggested, "What about the traditional tub but made out of that Marble?"

Edoardo shared this stunning photo online of a high-end design

In May, the brand shared another impressive bathroom shot, this time with a unique round bath.

The circular stone bath steals the show in the middle of the room and the perfectly aligned window with ornate shutters adding a layer of interest to the space. Side tables are topped with fluffy towels and the walls are left bare to let the stonework shine.

Edoardo must have approved of this look a lot as he even shared it to his own Instagram Stories at the time.

© Getty The couple have a property in the Cotswolds

Another passion project of his was a New York property complete with an indoor pool.

We'd love to catch a glimpse inside Edoardo's private home that he shares with Princess Beatrice and their daughter Sienna, but the family likes to keep their personal life rather private.

The Express reports that their impressive house in the Cotswolds is worth a dazzling £3 million and it boasts a swimming pool, tennis courts and a separate outbuilding ideal for hosting private parties.

© Instagram Dara Huang is Edoardo's ex

The family also spend the majority of their time in London, as Edoardo shares a son with his ex Dara Huang.

Dara Huang's gorgeous lounge

Dara herself is a design pro and she rents a property in London with her seven-year-old son Christopher 'Woolf' who everyone adorably calls Wolfie.

The designer has over 50,000 Instagram followers and she often shares looks into her home life. We adore Dara's super-chic lounge with open shelving and Perspex coffee table.