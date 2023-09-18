Prince Archie clutches an American flag in cute moment from Netflix docuseries

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex's son is adorable in sweet moment from Netflix docuseries

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex's children Prince Archie and Princess Lilibet stole the show when they appeared alongside their famous parents in their hit Netflix show, Harry & Meghan.

One of the sweetest things that you may have missed while you digested the programme was an adorable moment tot Archie Harrison clutched onto an American flag while sitting on his mom's lap in the back of a car.

The little one was wearing jeans and a T-shirt as he looked on at his mini flag on a stick. Meghan looked casual too with a lowkey short-sleeved dress with her ponytail pulled back into a ponytail and oversized sunglasses placed on the top of her head.

The little one sweetly waved a flag

It's not the first time we've seen Archie show off his patriotic side as on the fourth of July in 2022, he was seen waving flags alongside his royal parents for a special parade in Wyoming.

© Netflix Prince Harry and Meghan with their two children

This year, the family stepped out for another Independence Day parade, this time near their family home in Montecito with Lilbet sporting a sweet blue floral dress with a peter pan collar, knee-high white socks and bright red shoes - a very similar style to her cousin Princess Charlotte.

The family watched on as novelty cars, model T Fords, and local ambulances and fire trucks made their way through the streets, decked out in red, white and blue decorations.

The couple opened the doors of their private home for their series

Their successful Netflix docuseries was a chance for the couple to showcase their wholesome life in Montecito, including their sprawling estate with a swimming pool, a playpark and pristine grounds.

Just liike her brother, Lilibet had some adorable moments that were selected for the show, including her first steps on the lawn outside their mansion and a special playdate with Meghan's niece Ashleigh.

Meghan's niece loves spending time with the family

The royal couple even shared a very personal video clip of Lilibet when she was still in the hospital. The brand-new baby was resting on her father's chest as she pulled a few adorable faces in her sleep. Watch the video…

Who do you think Princess Lilibet looks most like?

In a precious photo as a newborn, Lili has a striking resemblance to her mother Meghan when she was a baby. However, many other fans have said the little one is just like her dad as she grows up, especially with that gorgeous red hair!

© Netflix The whole family helped Lilibet blow the candle on her cake for her 1st birthday

Meghan holds her daughter lovingly

© Netflix Prince Archie is the sptting image of his dad Prince Harry