Heidi Klum and Seal's son Henry gives revealing insight into relationship with famous dad in rare home photo

Heidi Klum and Seal's children are growing up fast, and their parents couldn't be prouder!

Their oldest son, Henry, turned 18 this year, and the teenager is finding his own way in the world.

It's clear that Henry has a close bond with his famous parents, and Seal was overjoyed when the teen turned up at his home this weekend, only to fall asleep on the couch!

VIDEO: Seal opens up about his and Heidi Klum's children - makes unexpected confession

The Kiss from a Rose hitmaker posted a picture of Henry fast asleep sprawled across a lavish white sofa in the star's living room, giving an insight into his grand home in the process - complete with black-and-white photos covering the walls.

In the caption, Seal wrote: "Seems like it was only yesterday I was changing this one’s diapers.

Now 18yrs later he drives up to our home, lets himself in and crashes on the couch. "As a parent you only dream of these moments, for they’re few and far between. I love you son."

The hitmaker ended the message with emojis representing peace and love. Fans were quick to comment on the sweet post, with one writing: "Love this, time goes by in a flash," while another wrote: "That looks a very comfortable couch!" A third added: "Love this, can totally relate!"

© Getty Images Seal and Heidi Klum share four children

Henry turned 18 in September and to mark the milestone birthday, his model mom shared a sweet throwback photo taken just after he was born, which was uploaded on her Instagram account.

Alongside the picture, she wrote: "Henry Today you turn 18. HAPPY BIRTHDAY. Look how small you were and now you are 6"3 WOW. I LOVE YOU WITH ALL MY HEART."

© Clive Brunskill Heidi Klum and Seal with their children Leni and Henry when they were young

Seal and Heidi are also parents to Leni, 19, Johan, 16, and Lou, 13. The former couple split in 2012 and their divorce was finalized in 2014.

The hitmaker had previously spoken about co-parenting with the German model in a less positive light. He told US Weekly: "It can be challenging. It requires teamwork. If you are a team, if both parents are a team, then it's really easy and that's not a real challenge at all… But you have to be a team. And if you're not a team, then it can all fall to pieces."

© Axelle/Bauer-Griffin Seal with daughter Leni on the red carpet

In May, Seal made a rare TV appearance on GMA3, where he opened up about his four children and admitted that none of them listen to his music! He also revealed that none of his kids were likely to follow in his footsteps in the music industry.

Seal - who adopted Leni when she was a baby - has a close bond with all his children. He met Heidi when she was just two weeks pregnant with Leni, whose biological father is Italian businessman Flavio Briatore.

Seal and Heidi Klum with their children

During a red carpet appearance with Leni in 2021 for the premiere of The Harder They Fall, Seal had the sweetest words to say about his daughter.

He told Entertainment Tonight of their close bond: "It's always been like this, from the day I met your mother. She [Heidi] was two weeks pregnant with this beautiful woman. We have always had this bond."

Read more HELLO! US stories here

Get the lowdown on the biggest, hottest celebrity news, features and profiles coming out of the U.S. Sign up to our HELLO! Hollywood newsletterand get them delivered straight to your inbox.