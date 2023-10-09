Mark Wright and Michelle Keegan's difficult home decision sparks fan disagreement

It comes as little surprise that a couple as stylish as Mark Wright and Michelle Keegan would have an equally chic home. Mark, best known for his afternoon slot on Heart Radio, and Michelle, star of Sky's Brassic, regularly share updates to their shared Instagram account, @wrightyhome, where they invite their 579 thousand followers to come along as they create their "dream home".

However, things aren't always dreamy when it comes to interior design decision-making. The pair took to Instagram to share photos of their stunning minimalist home with a neutral scheme throughout their lounge, dining room and two bedrooms, but it is the colour of the walls which has sparked disagreement amongst fans.

WATCH: Mark Wright and Michelle Keegan show off the off-white panelling in their lounge

The post's caption read: "Who agrees, one of the hardest things to choose when doing up a house, is wall colours. It seems so simple. Once getting the colour home or ordering online and it arriving, it can look so different.

© Instagram/Wrightyhome Michelle and Mark's living room featuring neutral panelling caused a stir

It continued: "We wanted a warm off-white/cream and we were lucky enough that [the] first go was perfect."

In the end, the pair opted for shade Calla G503 by Tikkurila and though we see their neutral wall colour as a triumph, it is a decision that not all fans are in agreement over.

One fan commented, "I would love to go in and sprinkle some colour in there", whilst another pointed out the potential practical flaw of such a light shade saying: "My kids would have a crayon all over it in second."

© Instagram/Wrightyhome Mark and Michelle have shared pictures of their neutral living room

However, many fans were more complimentary and praised the pair for opting for a shade which is not only timeless but instantly adds light to any space.

One follower commented saying, "The whole house is cream and beige. And I'm here for it", whilst another commented, "Looks fabulous, such a lovely subtle shade. You're dead right, it's tricky choosing."

© Instagram/Wrightyhome Mark and Michelle's dining room is neutral and airy

Michelle and Mark's interior design quandary was one fans could relate to. One commented, "So many comments about adding colour. I think this is pure class, it's stunning! We are going through the same, six sample pots on the wall today…but finally made a decision. Wall colours are one of the most difficult decisions to make."

© Instagram/Wrightyhome Mark and Michelle's spa-like bathroom is a minimalist haven

Mark and Michelle, both 36, frequently share pictures of their Hollywood-worthy mansion in Essex where they hosted an epic poolside housewarming party back in September with friends including former TOWIE star James Argent.

The pair have also shared their incredible beach club-inspired garden and their spa-like neutral stone bathroom, as well as their personal bar area.

© Instagram/Wrightyhome The pair's home Instagram showed their incredible Essex mansion in full

Even if their neutral colour scheme isn't for everyone, we feel their choice of wall colour is a success as it makes for an airier atmosphere and will ensure residents and guests alike feel calm and cosy.