Mark Wright and Michelle Keegan's Hollywood-worthy mansion looks unreal in brand-new video

Michelle Keegan and her husband Mark have created a dream home in Essex

Mark Wright and Michelle Keegan both have busy work schedules, but when they do have time off they like to relax at their stunning Essex megamansion – and who can blame them!

In a brand-new video shared by their landscape gardeners, Iconic Landscapes, the sprawling estate and giant all-white mansion looks out of this world.

The clip begins with the couple taking delivery of 500 plants from Holland and the rest gives fans a tour of the grounds, which are brimming with the beautiful plants and also feature a huge outdoor pool.

Drone footage also shows the whole site from above, which makes it look even more impressive.

The picture-perfect swimming pool wouldn't look out of place in a Hollywood hills home or a holiday villa and it is surrounded by a pristine patio and perfectly manicured grass.

Can you imagine this being your own backgarden?

© Instagram The couple's pool is amazing

Fans loved the update as much as us and they took to the comments section of the video to share the love for the impressive property. "Looks absolutely gorgeous, well done guys," wrote one, and: "Looks amazing, I love it!" posted another. A third added: "Stunning, just wow!"

Since their pool was finished last month, the couple have been making the most of it, with Mark doting on his nephews in the water, and they also threw an epic festival-themed housewarming party they cleverly billed 'Marchella'.

© Instagram Michelle looked amazing in the chic festival outfit

Former reality star Mark and Our Girl actress Michelle posted a video to Instagram giving their fans a glimpse into the party and the garden looked incredible.

A party tent was erected at the back of the garden and pals of the couple, Olly Murs and James 'Arg' Argent, sang to entertain the guests.

Pulling out all the stops, Scouting for Girls also performed, before comedian and friend Russell Kane brought the humour with an impromptu stand-up set.

The couple bought their home in 2019

The housewarming celebrations were a long time coming as the couple first purchased their Essex mansion in 2019 and undertook a total renovation project, essentially demolishing it and building from scratch.

Love seeing Michelle and Mark's show-stopping pad? Make sure you stay up to date with their home updates via their dedicated Instagram account, @wrightyhome. The couple have amassed over 500,000 followers on this account and they update it regularly, giving exclusive looks inside.

