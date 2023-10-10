Ola Jordan slips into sparkly skin-tight leggings to dance in pristine private kitchen

Ola Jordan, 41, may not be tearing up the dancefloor on Strictly Come Dancing anymore, but she's not stopped moving and on Monday she danced up a storm in her kitchen.

The star slipped into a pair of glittery black leggings and a monochrome sweatshirt for her energetic workout and she performed the moves alongside her three-year-old daughter Ella, who is her mum's mini-me.

Ola joked: "Meet your new Dance Shred trainer: Ella." Watch the video below...

WATCH: Ola Jordan dances alongside mini-me daughter Ella in beautiful kitchen

She captioned the clip: "Don’t underestimate the workout of running after your daughter all day! Ella loved doing this TikTok with me as I had to copy everything she did lol! My little star. Danceshred.co.uk."

Behind the mother-daughter duo, their beautiful kitchen could be admired. Ola and her husband James have muted cupboards, wooden floors and crisp white walls. The spotlights and stainless-steel appliances make the space very modern and there's lots of natural light from the large window.

In the summer months, Ola took her workouts outside, revealing the family's large and perfectly pruned garden.

The couple's grass was clearly very verdant, and they have a fence around the perimeter.

The family have not long lived in their new property, and we love seeing glimpses of the stunning home.

In an interview with HELLO!, James explained they've struck the perfect balance with their gorgeous new-build pad. "It's half the size of our last house but it's still nice. It's a five-bedroom house but it's not like a celebrity pad. We've downsized for a reason though – to have less stress in our lives," the dancer revealed.

James Jordan loves his new home with wife and daughter

Ella's reaction was priceless to their new property. James explained: "Ella loved going to see the house and walking around inside it. She couldn't wait to see her bedroom and where her playroom was. Every time she walked into a room she went 'Wow'."

The couple loved their former four-storey megamansion but they parted ways with it for two reasons, the cost and for their daughter Ella.

"With everything that’s going on in the world at the moment, our old house was too expensive to run. A swimming pool costs a lot of money to heat," revealed James in a previous interview.

"It is what it is. We've done it for her. Yeah, we’ve moved out of an amazing home, but it didn't suit us with Ella and we feel we can hopefully give her a better life somewhere else."

