Strictly's Gorka Marquez returns home to Gemma Atkinson and two kids - see sweet video

Strictly Come Dancing's Gorka Marquez was knocked out of the competition at the weekend, but the consolation prize was that he is now reunited with his family - his fiancée Gemma Atkinson and his children Mia and Thiago.

On Tuesday, Gemma took to Instagram Stories to share a sweet video of her precious family unit, showing her son contently led on the sofa and Mia playing with her daddy. "Papa's home so the Spanish lessons are back."

The father-of-two could be heard asking his daughter to try counting in Spanish. While she looked a little reluctant at first, with some encouragement she smashed it. Bravo, Mia! WATCH BELOW...

WATCH: Gorka Marquez is reunited with his family after Strictly exit

Gemma must be pleased to have her partner home too to enjoy the newborn baby bubble again, as their son was only born in July.

At the time, Gemma announced the news to her fans online, saying: "Little man is here! He arrived safe and sound and he's utterly wonderful."

© Instagram Gemma is a doting mother-of-two

She added: "We're all home together soaking up this lovely bubble before Gorks has to leave for Strictly rehearsals next week. Thank you for all your lovely wishes. Our family is complete."

© Instagram Gorka is now back at home

Where do Gemma Atkinson and Gorka Marquez live?

Their home has a modern exterior

The couple will now be able to relax at their Manchester abode with Gorka's schedule cleared. Their beautiful home is the perfect place to raise their kids, with modern interiors throughout and the most wonderful garden space.

As well as a large seating area, Gemma has revealed they also have a giant Buddha statue made out of stone outside, which has been positioned in what she described as the "meditation area" of their garden. So zen!

The stars in their idyllic garden when Gemma was still pregnant

Another space that is well used is the couple's private gym. It is a grey space fully equipped with an exercise bike, treadmill and racks full of different sized weights lined either side of the walls.

Gemma has a fully equipped home gym

Speaking to the Manchester Evening News, Gorka spoke about Manchester now being his hometown, despite being from Spain.

He said: "I love to perform everywhere but when I perform in Manchester, which is like my hometown now… I just love Manchester. I think it is the best city in the world. Everybody there is so welcoming and friendly and when they come to watch the show they are up for a night out. They’re very involved, giving us the energy. It’s amazing."