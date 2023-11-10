Stacey Solomon lights up 'overboard' bedroom with Joe Swash like a Christmas tree – watch

Stacey Solomon already said on 1 November that she was planning a more pared-back approach to Christmas this year when it comes to decorating her family home, Pickle Cottage.

While the entire country house has been lit from head to toe in the past, including impressive door dressings, Stacey explained she will limit her Christmas decorations to one room this year, with her husband Joe Swash joking: "Don't go overboard!" – which was met with a mischievous grin and raised eyebrows from Stacey!

WATCH: Stacey Solomon reveals 'overboard' Christmas bedroom transformation

The Loose Women star revealed she had chosen to transform their bedroom from a pumpkin-covered, Halloween-themed space into a winter wonderland. The end result included white and green bedding with mini Christmas trees topped with a cosy white throw adorned with jacquard snowflakes and a matching snowflake cushion.

Stacey showed off her festive bedroom

Of course, it wouldn't feel festive without some fairy lights and foliage, so Stacey draped some along her headboard, hung a wreath above her bed and set up a Christmas tree in one corner near the exposed beams. The built-in shelves on either side of the bed had also been filled with decorations, while she even ensured the room smelt the part thanks to her range of Air Wick Cosy Cottage scents.

"Nothing makes me happier than making my bed in the morning at the minute. It's so Christmassy!" she told her followers on her Instagram Stories, joking in the caption: "It's officially the countdown to Christmas in our bedroom. Joe loves it."

© Instagram Joe jokingly warned Stacey not to go "overboard" with Christmas this year

This comes after she had shared another video on Instagram, captioned: "He said I could do “one room” So I did. He knew exactly who I was when he married me. Sorry if it’s too early for anyone but for me it’s NEVER too early! It will last longer now." It sparked quite a reaction among her followers, who wrote: "That is the prettiest bedroom I have EVER seen," and: "That looks so magical! Can you come and do my house."

The Loose Women star often shared phtoos inside her home, Pickle Cottage

George at Asda, whom Stacey works with, also commented: "Here she is, our queen of Christmas xx."

© Instagram Stacey is a devoted mother-of-five

Known as the Queen of DIY, Stacey previously shared her tips for saving money on Christmas decorations. "Evergreen trees in your garden are perfect for decoration. Fern, holly, olive, eucalyptus – they’re all really good," she told The Mirror. Speaking of her TV show Stacey Solomon’s Crafty Christmas, she added: "We make a wreath by opening out a wire hanger and threading old baubles on it."

© Instagram Their home features an outdoor pool

Stacey and Joe moved into their Tudor-style home, which is reportedly worth £1.2 million, in 2021 and they have made quick work of renovating it to their taste. It now features a mermaid bathroom, a pink nursery, a life-sized Wendy house in the garden and an outdoor swimming pool.

LOOK: Inside Pete Doherty's homes: Fires, flags and smashed photo frames