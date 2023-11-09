Stacey Solomon and Joe Swash make rare Chrismtassy outing with youngest kids - exclusive details

Christmas is only 46 days away and doting parents Stacey Solomon and Joe Swash have already treated their youngest children, Rex, four, Rose, two, and Belle, eight months to a special festive outing.

The family headed to the LEGO Group's festive event on Wednesday, which was held in partnership with Save the Children. "Joe and Stacey were the picture-perfect family at the event. Rex was understandably excited by the Lego, whilst Rose was enthralled by a balloon artist and a magician," a source told HELLO! "Joe was on daddy duty with baby Belle, carrying her in his arms during most of the time they were in the store."

However, the former EastEnders actor was able to enjoy some solo moments as he was pictured posing for photos on a LEGO Santa's chair with a figurine of the Christmas icon stood next to him and another one of a Christmas tree.

He also posed with an interactive window display where customers can throw 'snowballs' and he stood in front of a whole selection of LEGO sets, which we're sure went home with Rex.

© Joe Pepler/PinPep Joe enjoyed his time at the event

For the family night out, Stacey was dressed casual in black gym leggings and a crop top that showed off her toned physique, a result from her fitness overhaul she has documented on social media.

The launch attracted a star-studded selection of guests including Strictly's Nadiya Bychkova and her daughter Mila, and new parents Neil Jones and Chyna Mills, who brought their one-month daughter, Havana, out with them for the night of festivities.

Stacey and her family recently blew fans away as she revealed their group costumes for Halloween as they all dressed up as characters from the iconic 1939 film, The Wizard of Oz. Stacey took on the role of Glinda the Good Witch while her husband Joe Swash was in character as the Scarecrow.

Meanwhile, the couple's children were all in character as well with Rex taking on the role of the Tin Man while daughter Rose was all dolled up as Dorothy, complete with a white Toto dog in her bag, and baby Belle was adorably dressed up as the Cowardly Lion.

© Ben Stevens/PinPep Rex will have loved all the LEGO

The Loose Women star revealed that her two teenage sons, Zach and Leighton, had "grown out" of the family tradition of group costumes, but revealed had they been present, Zack would have been a flying monkey while Leighton would have been Elphaba, the Wicked Witch of the West.

In her caption, the mum-of-five shared: "Happy Halloween. Lots of love from Dorothy, Glinda, The Scarecrow, The Tin Man & The Cowardly Lion. Missing the big boys this year but they've outgrown the family costume. Devastated, but grateful I hopefully have many more years with the little ones."

Stacey and Joe co-parent six children together

Rose is OBSESSED with her new shoes, I have a feeling they'll be her school shoes from this day forward & Rex is axing down our trees as I write this. Happy Halloween everyone. Love you all."

