Mariah Carey's Atlanta mansion that lost her millions

With an estimated net worth of $340 million, Mariah Carey has built up an extensive property portfolio via her company, The Mirage Real Estate Trust. Adding to her empire in 2021, the songstress purchased a neo-colonial mansion in Atlanta for $5.65 million, but what began as an exciting new venture, quickly turned into a nightmare.

Based in the suburb of Sandy Springs, the palatial residence served as Mariah's main base during the pandemic, allowing her to be closer to her band. Built in 1951, the mansion boasts nine bedrooms, a pool house, tennis courts, a home theater and a workout room. During her stay, Mariah even installed a recording booth.

But after purchasing the property in November 2021, Mariah put the mansion on the market nine months later. The singer's decision to sell followed a shocking burglary at the mansion in June 2022. At the time, Mariah and her family were away on vacation.

It's not the first time that the singer has been the victim of a burglary either. In 2017, one of Mariah's homes in LA was robbed. According to PEOPLE, around $50,000 worth of purses and sunglasses were allegedly stolen.

The music star eventually listed her Atlanta residence for $6.5 million but was forced to sell the house at a loss of $1.35 million. It was Modern Luxury Media CEO Michael Dickey who eventually took it off her hands for $4.3 million in 2023.

Mariah's real estate agent at Ansley Christie's, Shanna Bradley, released a statement about the sale. "The home sold to a local family that knows how special this property is and is looking forward to enjoying all of its amenities for years to come," she said. "Both Ms. Carey and the buyer are very pleased with the outcome of this sale."

Among her other properties, Mariah currently owns a Beverly Hills Mediterranean-style mansion, a Bahamas beachfront compound, and a $9 million Tribeca Triplex – the latter being her primary residence. New York is where the star grew up so it holds a special place in her heart.

She purchased the luxury pad in 1999, and regularly posts photos from the penthouse on Instagram. With panoramic views of the New York skyline, the property looks out on the iconic Empire State Building in particular. After moving in, Mariah recruited interior decorator Mario Buatta to transform the space into the home of her dreams.