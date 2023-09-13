Dianne Buswell celebrates engagement news of close friend

Dianne Buswell was left overjoyed on Wednesday when the professional dancer learnt that her close friend, Zoe Sugg was now engaged to long-term partner, Alfie Deyes.

Zoe is the sister of Dianne's own long-term boyfriend, Joe Sugg, and the YouTuber shared her joy on Instagram with a romantic black-and-white clip. The pair looked out over a beautiful coastal scene before sharing a quick smooch. Zoe then rushed to the camera to reveal that she was now wearing an engagement ring! The star simply captioned her post with a white heart emoji.

Dianne was one of the first to comment on the video, as she enthused: "So happy," alongside a string of heart emojis, while a second follower posted: "So happy for you both!! Xxxx."

A third added: "Omg the cutest video - congratulations guys!" while a fourth commented: "YAYYYY!! The best news. Huge congratulations to you both," while many others voiced their joy that the engagement had "finally" happened.

Zoe had some major news to celebrate

Zoe and Alfie have been a couple since 2012, with the pair going public with their relationship in 2013. The pair welcomed a baby girl, named Ottilie, in August 2021, and they're expecting a second daughter before the end of the year.

Dianne and Joe have delighted fans on numerous occasions as they share photos with their niece, and Dianne proved to be one adaptable aunt as she balanced Ottilie and her niece on her side of the family, Zofia.

© Instagram Dianne and Joe are such a cute couple

The red-head went on to share many more photos with her nieces, with them looking so stylish. One wore an all-pink outfit, while another had a frilly skirt. Dianne proved to be the perfect aunt, successfully getting her niece to smile in several shots as she cherished the family moments.

In her caption, she wrote: "What an amazing day off! I have had my brother visit us with his beautiful fiancé and her sister. And my two little nieces were finally in the same room together very special indeed."

© Instagram Dianne's brother welcomed a baby girl back in 2021

Fans loved the cuteness on show, with one penning: "So adorable! I'm so glad you were able to see your family the two girls are gonna be such an iconic duo," and another added: "Awww Diiiii!! This has melted my heart. The cutest pictures to exist!!"

Dianne and Joe are yet to get engaged or welcome any children of their own, but Dianne has shared her dreams of starting a family with her beau. Speaking exclusively to HELLO!, she shared: "We love being aunty and uncle for our beautiful nieces and nephew for now, but yes one day we would love it."

© Getty Dianne will soon be back on Strictly

But with the pair moving to Brighton earlier in the year, they'll be on hand for Ottilie and their future niece, with Zoe and Alfie also calling the coastal city home.

