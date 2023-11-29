Coronation Street's Charlotte Jordan shares glimpse inside ultra-luxe home with intimate snap

Charlotte Jordan has shared a glimpse inside her home, and it's the perfect mix of cosy and ultra-glam.

The actress, who is known for playing Daisy Midgeley in the ITV soap Coronation Street, took to her Instagram to celebrate her recent TV award and did so by sharing an intimate photo from inside her living room.

Charlotte could be seen getting comfy on her sofa while digging into a late-night snack, while her adorable French bulldog, Olive, was sat beside her. The 28-year-old wrote in the caption: "Thank you very, very much to the @royaltelevisionsocietynw panel for deeming little old me worthy of an award.

"Also thank you to @archies for being a top hun and gifting me a burger on the way home. I am equally grateful for both."

Charlotte was sat on a fluffy throw draped over her cream sofa, complete with burgundy and cream-coloured cushions behind her for extra comfort. Although the actress was wearing some seriously chic mint green pyjamas, Charlotte kept up the glamour with her hair and makeup still intact from the glitzy night out at the awards.

© Instagram Charlotte Jordan's ultra glam living room

In the background of the photo, we can see more stunning touches inside her home. On the floor, a large arched mirror stands leaning against the wall, adding a touch of style to the room while also reflecting plenty of light. Meanwhile, a large flatscreen television hangs on the wall of the living room and underneath sits a large potted plant.

© Joe Maher Charlotte Jordan attends the National Television Awards 2023 at The O2 Arena on September 05, 2023 in London, England.

The photo prompted plenty of praise from Charlotte's fans after she won the award for Best Performance in a Continuing Drama. One fan said: "You deserve it all and more." A second wrote: "Soo happy for you gorgeous," as a third commented: "Very well deserved Charlotte."

Charlotte's photo isn't the first glimpse inside her home she has shared with her followers. Earlier this month, the soap star shared a video showing off her stylish bedroom.

The clip showed Charlotte's love of candles, as there were a number of gorgeous candle sticks on each of the nightstands, while chic finishing touches such as a cream vase and neutral-coloured cushions on the bed matched the trendy muted-toned room. In the corner of the bedroom sits a stylish boucle chair with a brown and grey cushion, next to a standing rattan set of drawers.

© Instagram Charlotte Jordan's living room

Last year, the star also shared another gorgeous photo of her living room showing off her large corner sofa in full. The L-shaped piece of furniture was decorated with different coloured cushions, while a marble-effect coffee table sat in front. On the table, Charlotte placed two large candlesticks as a vase full of pink lilies. Adding a touch of glamour, the actress finished off the look with a large Tom Ford coffee table book.