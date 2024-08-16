Tiffany Watson's Richmond family home was a 'huge renovation project' - see photos

Having learned from previously renovating her Fulham flat, Tiffany approached her second home with fresh energy. She says it was important for the home to feel light so opted for Velux roof windows in our open plan, which open and close all via hand remote as well as the blind feature as well which means that space can be adaptable in all seasons.

"We also have glass sliding doors to the garden and it’s so lovely to be in a room with so much light," she says. "The fireplaces in the winter make us feel cosy and relaxed and we love these. Even small things nice bed sheets are so important [for her wellbeing]."

Since the completion of what the MIC alum calls her "huge renovation project", she has been able to cherish special memories in her space. "Definitely bringing our baby home [is my most special memory], " Tiffany tells us, adding: "His first birthday was a really special day as well, having all our favourite people at our home."

Though the couple are currently renting in Hertfordshire, they look forward to their move back to their London roots. When they do, Tiff looks to what home changes the reunion will bring.

"I feel like there’s always things you can do to your home," the star says. "I think we will update some of our furniture to make it work better with the space and make it more minimalist. I'm in declutter mode and becoming obsessed with it."