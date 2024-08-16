Tiffany Watson's Richmond family home was a 'huge renovation project' - see photos

Loyal followers of Made in Chelsea will know that in close second place to keeping up with the highs and lows of the cast's relationships is the opportunity to catch a glimpse inside their incredible London homes.
Ex-MIC star Tiffany Watson, 30, appeared on the show between 2014 and 2017 but has since taken a step back and is focusing on her family after she married Northampton Town footballer Cameron McGeehan in 2022.
As the former reality TV star makes the temporary move to Hertfordshire for her husband's sporting career, HELLO! spoke to Tiffany about the giant renovation project she undertook with her Richmond home which she looks forward to returning to in the future. We gained a glimpse inside the stunning property, featuring brand new Velux windows, a spacious living room for son Jude, and a bright pink Aga...
The E4 star's living room is a true haven with a rustic meets modern quality. The space features lit shelving units adorned with eccentric decorative pieces which add character to the room and has two plush sofas to relax in.
"For this home, we wanted to make it more of a country feel but with a modern twist," Tiffany told us. "Revamping fireplaces, keeping original features where we could was important to us such as the hallway tiles, stained glass windows and staircase."
Had Tiffany and her husband renovated the home after the birth of Jude last June, she says she would have opted to turn the living room into a playroom. For now, it is a gorgeous adult-friendly space with baby-proofed features.
Continuing the modern theme is Tiffany's beautiful kitchen. The space features neutral cabinetry with a large island perfect for hosting and a double American-style fridge. We absolutely love the feminine touch with the bold pink Aga.
"It was Cameron who wanted the pink!," Tiffany reveals. "I was leaning towards sage but he loves pink! I love feminine elements to a home I think it’s important to have a mix of both masculine and feminine."
Tiffany also says an open-plan space was a non-negotiable for her with this home, as well as a hot water tap, waste disposal, and even two dishwashers. "It was probably a mistake on my part perhaps I was pregnant and had baby brain when I insisted on this," she remembers.
The star's dining space connects to the kitchen making the downstairs feel open and airy. Tiff has opted for a wood dining table and bench-style seating for a laid-back feel. Another sofa adds to the sense of being able to unwind in this space.
Living in a calm environment is important to the new mother, or at least it was before having Jude she admits! "Now Jude is here it’s a little harder," she jokes. "I work from home and as I’ve got older I love being at home so much more so having a space that makes me feel happy and calm is so important."
The TV star's home is right by Richmond Park - something that drew her to this home which she says she chose before Cameron even laid eyes on it. "We absolutely love the park - walking our dog Kiki there," she tells us. "It’s so beautiful and always so many people walking, running, cycling. We just love it, there’s a peacefulness to it whilst being in London."
But that doesn't stop Tiffany and Cameron from wanting their own private green space. Their back garden extends out from the dining room through French doors and has ample seating, as well as an at-home gym.
Tiffany, who appeared on MIC alongside her sister Lucy, has opted for a minimalist bathroom with plain grey tiles and a built-in shower shelf for extra storage. A powerful showerhead was top of Tiffany's list when putting together this space, while the patterned flooring adds extra visual interest.
Having learned from previously renovating her Fulham flat, Tiffany approached her second home with fresh energy. She says it was important for the home to feel light so opted for Velux roof windows in our open plan, which open and close all via hand remote as well as the blind feature as well which means that space can be adaptable in all seasons.
"We also have glass sliding doors to the garden and it’s so lovely to be in a room with so much light," she says. "The fireplaces in the winter make us feel cosy and relaxed and we love these. Even small things nice bed sheets are so important [for her wellbeing]."
Since the completion of what the MIC alum calls her "huge renovation project", she has been able to cherish special memories in her space. "Definitely bringing our baby home [is my most special memory], " Tiffany tells us, adding: "His first birthday was a really special day as well, having all our favourite people at our home."
Though the couple are currently renting in Hertfordshire, they look forward to their move back to their London roots. When they do, Tiff looks to what home changes the reunion will bring.
"I feel like there’s always things you can do to your home," the star says. "I think we will update some of our furniture to make it work better with the space and make it more minimalist. I'm in declutter mode and becoming obsessed with it."