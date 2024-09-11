Yellowstone star Kelly Reilly splits her time between completely different homes

Kelly Reilly is a busy woman! The actress – who stars as Beth Dutton in Yellowstone – travels frequently for work, and currently splits her time between the UK and the US.

According to the Independent, Kelly, 47, resides part-time in Southampton, New York on Long Island, where her husband Kyle Baugher grew up. But whenever the English star is back on home soil, she can be found at her 300-year-old cottage in Sussex.

© Getty Kelly Reilly and her husband Kyle Baugher are primarily based in New York but are known to travel to England regularly

"I never had an interest in celebrity or anything like that," Kelly admitted in 2022. Notoriously private, the star seemingly prefers country living – although she does have a home in London too, as per the LA Times.

Whenever she's in Southampton, Kelly and her husband Kyle love heading out on the water, and regularly take their 13-year-old miniature schnauzer with them. Alternatively, when the A-lister returns to the UK, her cottage is next to The South Downs – a national park filled with chalk grassland, ancient woodlands and rivers.

© Instagram Kelly with her dog in Southampton, New York

Back in 2019, Kelly shared a photo of a field full of horses. "The South Downs in West Sussex, England. The softest light this afternoon and the gentlest soul," she captioned it.

© Instagram Kelly shared a snap from The South Downs in Sussex, England in 2019

Kelly may not have grown up in the county – and was raised in Chessington, Surrey – but she regards the region as one of her favourites. "There are some places that live in you, at the foot of your soul. Underneath every place, you have ever loved or ever will. This is mine, a field in West Sussex, England," she wrote in 2020.

Kelly also holds a lot of love for New York. "England is always home, but I have made my life here," she remarked to The Telegraph in 2014. "I suffered terrible homesickness at first – for English people, pubs, humour, all my family and friends – but I love New York, it's my favourite city."

In previous years, Kelly had spent a great deal of time in Los Angeles for work, but could never live there permanently. "It wasn't for me. A city that's all about my industry brings me out in a rash; it can be the loneliest place in the world. I need four seasons and rain in my life," she admitted.

© Instagram Kelly gave fans a glimpse of her garden in 2022

While it's unclear where exactly Kelly was posting from, in 2022 she gave fans a glimpse of the colourful garden at one of her many homes. "Got to see my garden again for a minute," she wrote alongside the snap. "All the peonies are here and the climbing hydrangeas have climbed."