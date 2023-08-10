NCIS' Sean Murray shares rare glimpse into home life as CBS show's filming remains on halt

The stars of the long-running CBS crime procedural drama are standing in solidarity with the WGA and SAG-AFTRA strikes

The WGA and SAG-AFTRA strikes continue, leaving Hollywood in a standstill as several writers and actors take to the picket lines.

The stars of the long-running CBS crime procedural, NCIS, have been actively present on the frontlines, with leads across the franchise like Daniela Ruah, Vanessa Lachey, Brian Dietzen and more frequently showing up to provide support.

Another active participant is Sean Murray, 45, who plays Special Agent Timothy McGee and has frequently been vocal about the strikes and negotiations over better working conditions and compensation.

While production on NCIS remains paused, thereby delaying the premiere of season 21, Sean shared a peek at one of his favorite pastimes at home.

"My new favorite toy :)," he wrote alongside a photo of a state of the art sound design system, a Perkons HD-01, all lit up and ready to go. In one of his hashtags, he even called himself a "gear nerd."

Fans quickly took to the comments section to gush over how much his personality embodied his character's, with one writing: "That's very McGee," and another adding: "Soo, your personality is like Timothy Mcgee?"

© Instagram Sean shared a photo of his "new favorite toy" on Instagram

A third also said: "That's cool as hell!!" while a fourth quipped: "Little boys and their toys."

The Hocus Pocus star has shared several photos from his time on the picket lines with his colleagues, posting a snap recently alongside Brian, 45, and some of their crew members, including writer and executive producer Scott Williams and producer David J. North.

© Instagram The team of NCIS, including leads Brian and Sean, on the picket lines

Brian wore a T-shirt that read "Team NCIS" and Sean also wore a tee which bore the words "SAG-AFTRA Strong," while their co-workers held on to WGA picket signs.

Brian, who plays Dr. Jimmy Palmer, shared a photo of a majority of the cast and crew members from the strike, and wrote a lengthy dedication to his time on the show.

© Instagram The cast members have actively been spotted on the picket lines

"I'd dreamt of being a professional stage actor all through high school and college, and while I was acting on a different type of stage now, I felt so validated that I had a professional union at my back," he wrote of his association with SAG.

"Two years later, in 2003 I was cast as a one-day guest star on a project that would change my life. This little spin-off of the show JAG needed someone to play an assistant medical examiner opposite the legend David McCallum," he continued, further crediting the union for providing him with medical care and residual payments.

© Getty Images Brian honored his time on NCIS

"As the show's success grew, so did my own, and I'm forever grateful to the group of people both past and present who I've created alongside," Brian added. "Today a bunch of us NCIS folks got together to celebrate our show, and stand in solidarity to support all WGA and SAGAftra members striking to develop payment structures and protections that'll allow future actors, writers, and shows to grow and flourish the way we've been able to.

"I'm proud to stand by them as we wait for a fair deal. I'm sure that there'll be a way for everyone (actors, writers and studio folks alike) to be included in future revenue streams and benefit from the successes we're all working hard for. When we do reach an agreement, we'll be getting back to the stage to do what we do best."

