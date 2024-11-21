John Prescott's regal residence he was forced to give up

John Prescott has died aged 86, after a battle with Alzheimer's, his family have announced. The former Deputy Prime Minister was an MP for Hull for 40 years, and that's where his family are based. Sadly, John was moved into a care home during the progression of his illness. Earlier in his career, John had a grace-and-favour property Dorneywood, but he was forced to give it up after a string of controversies. Check out the home…

The politician was pictured inside the home in 1998. In one photograph he was seen making a call on a landline phone while sitting on a cream sofa. Behind the MP was three boat paintings in wooden frames. To John's right was a wooden console table with a lamp, a vase of flowers, books and two family photos on it.

© Leon Neal/AFP via Getty Images The Former Deputy Prime Minister has died

Another image showed John enjoying a cup of tea in the garden of his property. He stood on his immaculate lawn with Wimbledon-worthy lines with the exterior property in the background. The vast red brick property was covered in ivy, making it picture perfect. In front of the building, a small greenhouse filled with plants could be seen.

John gave up his grace-and-favour home

John left behind his wife Pauline and sons Johnathan and David. A statement from John's family was released to announce his death: "We are deeply saddened to inform you that our beloved husband, father and grandfather, John Prescott, passed away peacefully yesterday at the age of 86," they said.

John pictured in his former garden

"He did so surrounded by the love of his family and the jazz music of Marian Montgomery.

"John spent his life trying to improve the lives of others, fighting for social justice and protecting the environment, doing so from his time as a waiter on the cruise liners to becoming Britain’s longest serving deputy prime minister.

© Richard Lewis/EPA/Shutterstock Former colleagues have been paying tributes

"John dearly loved his home of Hull and representing its people in Parliament for 40 years was his greatest honour. We would like to thank the amazing NHS doctors and nurses who cared for him after his stroke in 2019 and the dedicated staff at the care home where he passed away after latterly living with Alzheimer's.

"In lieu of flowers and if you wish to do so, you can donate to Alzheimer’s Research UK.

"As you can imagine, our family needs to process our grief so we respectfully request time and space to mourn in private. Thank you."