Sylvester Stallone drops $25million cash on Hamptons home for his daughters

Sylvester Stallone has purchased an eight-bed home in the Hamptons for his three daughters – all without ever laying an eye on the property.

The action star dropped $24,950,000 cash on the stately home in East Hampton which features a serene pool, plenty of outdoor entertainment space and classic architecture throughout.

Designed by renowned designer James Michael Howard, the home boasts a gated entrance, heated gunite pool (made by spraying a concrete and sand mixture onto a steel rebar framework, creating a thick, solid shell), a pool house, and a detached two-car garage "with old barn board finished interior loft space". Inside the home there are eight bedrooms and eight-and-a-half bathrooms, across three floors – plus an elevator that services all three floors.

Sylvester and wife Jennifer are parents to Sophia, Sistine and Scarlet, who have starred in the Paramount+ documentary series The Family Stallone. The chef's kitchen features top-tier appliances, as well as marble countertops, and a breakfast nook, perfect for the girls to enjoy morning catch ups and coffee. There is also a formal dining room, family room with a wood-burning fireplace, "and a radiant-heated mudroom with a powder room".

Upstairs, the primary suite includes a steam shower and bathtub, dual walk-in closets, and a fireplace.

A junior primary suite and three en suite guest bedrooms – one with a private balcony – also occupy the top floor, while the lower levels features three more bedrooms, as well as a rec space perfect for working out, and a movie theater.

In the gardens, alongside the heated gunite pool, the girls can enjoy a sun deck, spa, and pool cabana with a wood-burning fireplace to enjoy the cooler fall evenings, as well as a covered living porch and expansive lawn.



The home is less than a mile to the ocean, and neighbors include Jennifer Lopez, Billy Joel and Brooke Shields. The sale was first reported by the New York Post.

Sly and his wife Jennifer are also expected to enjoy the home, although they spend most of the year in Palm Beach, Florida. The Cobra star, 78, resides in a sprawling oceanside mansion which he purchased for $35 million in 2020; the main house has seven bedrooms and 12 baths, an outdoor pool, 1.5 lakefront acres and a beach with a dock.

However the star has angered neighbors after he submitted plans to the Florida Department of Environmental Protection and U.S. Army Corps of Engineers for a seaweed barrier in the Intracoastal Waterway. While this would clear marine algae from their otherwise crystal clear waters, the Army Corps suggested that "the overall project purpose is to exclude boaters" under the guise of an environmental project.