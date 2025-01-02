Skip to main contentSkip to footer
The detail on Meghan Markle's Instagram video that everyone missed
meghan markle smiling in blue coat © Shutterstock

The Duchess of Sussex joined the social media platform on New Year's Day

Phoebe Tatham
Content Writer
2 minutes ago
The Duchess of Sussex kicked off 2025 with a return to Instagram.

Taking to the social media platform on New Year's Day, Meghan Markle opted to share her first post - a heartfelt reel captured by her husband, Prince Harry.

Meghan, Duchess of Sussex attends the 2024 Children's Hospital Los Angeles (CHLA) Gala at L.A. Live Event Deck Top Floor Of The West Lot on October 05, 2024 in Los Angeles, California© Getty Images
Meghan joined Instagram on New Year's Day

The carefree video showed the former Suits actress, 43, running across an empty stretch of beach near their family home in Montecito. Dressed in head-to-toe white, Meghan joyfully inscribed '2025' into the sand, before laughing and running out of shot. 

Take a look in the video below... 

WATCH: The Duchess of Sussex returns to Instagram as she looks forward to the new year

Eagle-eyed viewers may have also spotted a handful of interesting details that largely went unnoticed on first inspection.

While the mother-of-two's '2025' was written in perfect cursive writing, if you look closely, you'll also spot what appears to be her first attempt in the left-hand corner, just before she slows down to create her final version.

Meghan Markle's video shows that she attempted to write 2025 once before getting it right© Instagram
Meghan's second take shows that she wanted to perfect the video before sharing the creation with her followers.

Beyond this, a series of large footprints could be seen alongside Meghan's '2025'. Meghan was captured running barefoot in the clip, meaning that the mysterious footprints likely belonged to Harry who was behind the camera.

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry on their engagement interview© Getty Images
Prince Harry filmed Meghan's first Instagram video

Her post also had the comments section disabled. Instagram has a special feature that allows users to switch off commenting should they wish.

Meghan's reel ultimately proved a triumph with her followers. Among those hitting the 'like' button were several of the former actress's close friends including polo player Nacho Figueras, Kelly McKee Zajfen, Serena Williams and the photographer and friend behind her stunning black-and-white profile picture, Jake Rosenberg.

The portrait was captured by photographer Jake Rosenberg© Jake Rosenberg
Jake's striking image shows Meghan laughing and smiling outside in a white summer dress. She had her raven tresses down loose and accessorised with a simple necklace.

Since sharing her first post, Meghan has already amassed more than half a million followers.

Prince Harry holding baby Archie with Meghan Markle walking next to them© Shutterstock
The couple welcomed Prince Archie in 2019 and Princess Lilibet in 2021

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex stopped using their original Sussex Royal account in 2020 when they stepped down as senior royals. They used their account to announce the birth and name of their baby son Prince Archie, to promote their own work and that of charities, and release their so-called 'Megxit' statement.

Back in 2022, nonetheless, Meghan hinted that she would one day make a return to social media. During a 2022 interview with New York Magazine's The Cut, she shared: "Do you want to know a secret? I'm getting back … on Instagram."

