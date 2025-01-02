It's no secret that Zara McDermott likes to cook up a storm in the kitchen as she's often posting videos of delicious recipes online to her millions of followers, and Christmas time was no different for the former Love Island star.
The 28-year-old recently took to her Instagram to show off her impressive beef wellington recipe from the comfort of her kitchen at her family's home where she's been staying over the festive period.
While Zara normally lives at her boyfriend Sam Thompson's house in South West London, the former Strictly Come Dancing contestant has been spending time at her mum and dad's house in Essex.
Zara's time away from her home in the capital comes amid a report in MailOnline that she and Sam have decided to end their relationship, though neither party has confirmed or denied this, so it's certainly possible that she was simply spending quality time with her relatives.
Zara and Sam Thompson's living arrangement at £1m London home
Zara moved into her Made in Chelsea star boyfriend's home in 2020 after the pair rekindled their relationship after a brief split. Sam's home is in the Borough of Kensington and Chelsea and their home neighbours Sam's famous sister, Louise, who also appeared on the E4 reality show.
Speaking previously to HELLO!, Zara explained how it was a blessing to be so close to her boyfriend's extended family.
Throughout their relationship, she had built up a strong bond with Sam's sister Louise and her son, who Zara refers to as her "nephew".
"Our bathrooms are right next to each other," Zara said. "My nephew's bathroom is right next to my dressing room bathroom so sometimes I'm like, 'Are they having bath time?' We are so lucky, we're so privileged and Sam's mum lives on the road behind us so we're all in a little triangle."