Joanna Page on 'cursed' London life and starting over in 'ski lodge' home

Joanna Page resides in Henley-on-Thames with her husband James Thornton, and their four beloved children Eva, nine, Kit, seven, Noah, six, and one-year-old Boe. Discover why the actress fled London and what her new build home is like…

Leaving London

The Gavin and Stacey star used to reside in East Dulwich and despite spending seven happy years there, she felt "cursed" and decided to leave. "Somebody became fixated with my neighbour's Porshe [and also] shouted at us: 'The devil’s watching you!' and I thought we had been cursed. Another neighbour, George, fed foxes from meat on a silver tray and they screeched all night. So it felt like we were ready to move," Joanna told The Times.

Henley-on-Thames home

The family are now settled in the popular location of Henley-on-Thames and in the same article, Joanna revealed what her interiors are like. She compared it to a "ski lodge with a lot of wooden beams". As for the kitchen? It's colourful! "I've got two boho sofas in mossy green velvet from Loaf," she said.

Joanna loves bright colours at home

The sofas were in view when Joanna uploaded a selfie to Instagram, and fans also were given a look at her pop-art style paintings of dogs on her walls.

Joanna shared a sneak peek into her garden

Another upload, this time a video of Joanna with her daughter, revealed the family's patio doors and a sneak peek at their outside space with an awning attached to the property.

Back in Wales

Joanna loves spending time in her native home of Wales, particularly visiting her parents who still live in the terraced cottage where she grew up. "That's home to me when I’m back in Wales," Joanna declared. The star was back in town recently for the filming of Gavin and Stacey.

Who is Joanna's famous husband?

© Stuart Wilson Joanna Page is married to James Thornton

You may recognise Joanna's husband James Thornton as he's also an actor and played John Barton in Emmerdale for three years. The couple actually met on a film set, after they starred alongside each other in the 1999 TV show David Copperfield, and tied the knot four years later.

In a candid interview, Joanna admitted: "We spent the whole of the first lockdown arguing and threatening to divorce each other," but now the pair are happier than ever with four gorgeous children!

Speaking to the Daily Mail, the star reflected on her wedding to James. "I thought I was completely grown-up when I married James. But I was only 24 and I see now that we were different people. The great thing is that we've been able to do our growing up together."