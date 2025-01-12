Pregnant Michelle Keegan snuggles up on white plush sofa in £3.5 million home

Michelle Keegan is enjoying some R&R at her Essex home. The actress – who is expecting her first child with husband, Mark Wright – has been snuggling up on the sofa. Taking to Instagram on Sunday, Michelle, 37, revealed that her chihuahua had joined her too, with the pair sitting together in the lounge.

© Instagram Michelle Keegan has been cosying up at home after announcing her pregnancy

Wrapping up warm, Michelle posed in a black loungewear set and a pair of slippers embroidered with dachshunds. Nestled up on a white sofa, the Brassic star gave fans a glimpse of her luxurious living room as well, which was accessorised with a grey lamp and plump cushions.

Michelle and Mark, who confirmed their pregnancy in December, are set to raise their baby at the megamansion which they built from the ground up. After purchasing and demolishing an existing property in 2020, the couple started from scratch, moving in after two years of extensive renovations.

© Getty, Instagram Michelle and her husband Mark will raise their baby in Essex

During the process, Mark was very hands-on and often shared updates to his Instagram feed, @wrightyhome, which has amassed a whopping 660,000 followers. Equipped with plenty of space, the mansion is suited to their growing family and it’s thought to have a playroom, according to plans submitted to Epping Forest Council.

It’s not known when Mark and Michelle will welcome their new arrival, but last month, the couple revealed that they were expecting. Posting a professional photo taken on a beach, they captioned it: "2025 is going to be a special one for us…"

© Maria Hibbs Mark and Michelle announced their exciting baby news in December 2024

A beautiful and incredibly glam snap, Michelle showed off her blossoming bump in a cream sequin co-ord from Meshki. Meanwhile, Mark was photographed marvelling at his wife while wearing a white shirt and matching linen trousers.

The comments section was quickly inundated with congratulations from friends and fans, with one person writing: "Omggg congratulations to you both! Lovely news," while another added: "Awwww many congratulations. What wonderful news."

Michelle and Mark have been together since 2012, after meeting in Dubai. They tied the knot three years later, marrying at St Mary's Church in Bury St Edmonds on 24 May 2015 – as featured exclusively in HELLO! Magazine.

Following their wedding, the duo hosted a reception in a marquee set up in the grounds of the Tudor mansion, Hengrave Hall, in Suffolk.

© Photo: HELLO! Mark and Michelle met in 2012 and married in 2015

For her big day, Michelle wore a bespoke Galia Lahav bridal gown, which featured a plunging neckline, a deep-V back, a figure-skimming silhouette and a fishtail wedding skirt. She added a "dramatic" Italian veil from Peter Langner.

Adorably, Michelle and Mark will welcome their first child in the same year that they mark their 10th wedding anniversary.