Adam Scott's super private Hollywood mansion with two teenagers

Adam Scott is known for many of his previous credits in major series like Parks and Recreation and Big Little Lies, but the one show everyone seems to be talking about right now is Severance on Apple TV+ in which he plays the leading role.
The eerie drama, directed by Ben Stiller, recently returned for its second season meaning Adam is back on our screens.
However, the actor, 51, said that when he's not filming scenes for the drama, he spends most of is time at home with his wife, Naomi Sabla, where they run their own TV and Film production company.
The couple, who wed in 2005, live in Hollywood with their two children, Frankie, 15, and Graham, 18, and set up their own at-home business called Gettin' Rad Productions in 2012.
Adam Scott's rare comments on his two teenage kids
Adam doesn't often speak about his children, preferring instead to keep their family life private.
Speaking with SheKnows in 2019, the A-lister explained that he and his wife have made a point of giving them a life away from the spotlight.
"We try to keep the kids grounded and away from all of the Hollywood stuff so they can be kids as long as possible," he said.
He more recently told Us Weekly that Graham and Frankie are fans of Severance.
"They're teenagers now so actually Severance has really connected with them. They love it. It's the first time they've ever been interested at all in something I've done, at least that they've admitted to me.
"But they really do love it. I think they just never wanna watch anything I'm in because they get enough of me at home."