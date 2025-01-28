Adam Scott's super private Hollywood mansion with two teenagers

Adam Scott is known for many of his previous credits in major series like Parks and Recreation and Big Little Lies, but the one show everyone seems to be talking about right now is Severance on Apple TV+ in which he plays the leading role.

The eerie drama, directed by Ben Stiller, recently returned for its second season meaning Adam is back on our screens.

However, the actor, 51, said that when he's not filming scenes for the drama, he spends most of is time at home with his wife, Naomi Sabla, where they run their own TV and Film production company.

The couple, who wed in 2005, live in Hollywood with their two children, Frankie, 15, and Graham, 18, and set up their own at-home business called Gettin' Rad Productions in 2012.

1/ 4 © Instagram While Adam and Naomi prefer to keep their family life private and away from the spotlight, the star has shared the occasional photo from their life in Hollywood. This photo that Adam shared of his Father's Day gift from Frankie and Graham provides a glimpse inside the family home. The room appears to be the dining area and shows a long, dark wooden table with plenty of chairs around the outside, providing ample seating for the whole family. There is also a large window behind the dining table allowing plenty of light to flood the room.

2/ 4 © Instagram This adorable selfie shows the family of four in their enormous garden. While we can't see much behind them, it certainly shows how spacious the outdoor area is.



3/ 4 © Instagram Meanwhile, this photo gives us a wider look at their garden and it looks so nice. Not only do they have a large lawn area, but the garden appears to have plenty of tall trees nestled at the back and high fences which provides extra privacy around their home.

4/ 4 © Instagram Adam frequently shares photos of their adorable dog on his Instagram and this snap of their pooch at their back door is precious. The actor took the photo from inside one room in his house which leads outside. The room features plenty of textures and is neutral in tone. The door also has curtains draped across it for privacy and extra color.

Adam Scott's rare comments on his two teenage kids

Adam doesn't often speak about his children, preferring instead to keep their family life private.

Speaking with SheKnows in 2019, the A-lister explained that he and his wife have made a point of giving them a life away from the spotlight.

© Getty Adam and Naomi met in 1998 and married in 2005

"We try to keep the kids grounded and away from all of the Hollywood stuff so they can be kids as long as possible," he said.

He more recently told Us Weekly that Graham and Frankie are fans of Severance.

"They're teenagers now so actually Severance has really connected with them. They love it. It's the first time they've ever been interested at all in something I've done, at least that they've admitted to me.

"But they really do love it. I think they just never wanna watch anything I'm in because they get enough of me at home."