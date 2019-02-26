﻿
Inside the EastEnders' stars homes: Danny Dyer, Tamzin Outhwaite and more

See where they live away from Walford

EastEnders Danny Dyer house
The cast of EastEnders may call the fictional town of Walford their home, but for actors including Tamzin Outhwaite and Lacey Turner, their real-life homes are far more glamorous than Albert Square. Many of the soap's most popular stars have given glimpses at their home lives on social media, showing their stylish interiors and furnishings. Scroll through the gallery to see more…

Danny Dyer

EastEnders actor Danny Dyer lives with his wife Joanne Mas and their children, and while he doesn't often share photos of their home on Instagram, he couldn't resist showing off their new sofas in November – a huge dark grey buttoned back design with a matching foot stool.

EastEnders Tamzin Outhwaite house hallway
Tamzin Outhwaite

Mel Owen actress Tamzin Outhwaite took to Instagram to showcase her newly-designed hallway in January, revealing the colourful patterned flooring and grey walls, which had been decorated with framed photos and a decorative mirror. There is even a window seat area with an array of colourful floral scatter cushion.

EastEnders Tamzin Outhwaite house living room
Tamzin shared a unique glimpse inside her home with this amusing snap of her daughters playing with a cardboard mask of her face. The open plan kitchen and living room has a chic midnight blue colour scheme, with wooden flooring and artwork on the walls.

EastEnders star Tamzin Outhwaite living room
How gorgeous is this room, with its hardwood flooring, open fireplace and huge windows? Tamzin has furnished the room with a piano and antique rug on the floor, while light-up presents were on display under the Christmas tree over the festive season.

EastEnders Jessie Wallace living room
Jessie Wallace

For Jessie Wallace, aka Kat Slater, there's no place like home! The actress has paid homage to some of her favourite musicians and movie stars by hanging pictures of Elvis Presley and Judy Garland on the walls, which can be seen reflected in a large silver oval-shaped mirror.

EastEnders Jessie Wallace living room
Jessie shared another look inside her living room over Christmas, showing her artfully-decorated tree trimmed with glittery baubles taking pride of place in the window. The actress has a stained glass window panel to the side of the room, with a print of comedian Stan Laurel on the wall alongside it.

EastEnders Jake Wood house kitchen
Jake Wood

Former Strictly contestant Jake Wood lives with his wife Alison and their two children, and gave a rare glimpse inside the family as he joked about what they used to do before the internet – play cards! The photo shared a peek inside his kitchen and dining room, which has shelving filled with cookbooks, and a neon flamingo light on the work surfaces.

EastEnders Jake Wood house lounge
Another photo showed Jake's Christmas decorations in a navy blue lounge featuring a baroque patterned armchair, unique gold ornaments, and a stack of chopped logs ready for their wood-burning fire.

EastEnders Lacey Turner living room
Lacey Turner

There'll soon be another addition to Lacey Turner's home, after she shared the happy news she is expecting her first child. The actress, best known for her role as Stacey Slater, has previously shared a look inside her colourful home, which features a striking blue velvet Chesterfield sofa and bohemian-inspired rugs on the floor.

EastEnders Lacey Turner kitchen
Lacey appears to have a matching velvet sofa in a vibrant shade of pink, and is a fan of colourful, patterned accessories, which add character to her spacious living room with glass bi-folding doors.

EastEnders Laurie Brett house kitchen
Laurie Brett

Actress Laurie Brett has shared one photo of her home on Twitter, showing how she had decorated for Christmas with poinsettia plants and a huge garland with gold bows and red baubles over her fireplace.

EastEnders Louisa Lytton house bedroom
Louisa Lytton

For Louisa Lytton, who plays Ruby, her bedroom has a chic grey and white colour scheme with white bedside tables and a striped duvet cover. The actress' bedroom appears to be on a mezzanine floor, with glass panelling and views over a room below.

EastEnders Louisa Lytton living room
The actress also shared a look inside her living room after buying a new sofa, joking: "You know you're a grown up when excitement is new furniture and a good oven cleaner."

