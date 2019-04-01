﻿
15 Photos | Homes

Inside the Kardashians' lavish homes – see where Kim, Kourtney, Khloe, Kendall, Kylie & Kris live

The reality TV stars also own impressive real estate

Kim Kardashian house wardrobe
Photo: © Instagram
Keeping Up with the Kardashians is back on screens with the latest insight into the lives of Kourtney, Kim and Khloe, their mum Kris Jenner and younger sisters Kendall and Kylie. As well as regaling us with the latest highs and lows of family life, the show gives us a fascinating glimpse into their impressive homes, all of which have been perfectly designed and reflect the personality of each family member. Scroll through the gallery to see where they each live…

Kim Kardashian

Kim Kardashian lives with her husband Kanye West and their three children, with baby number four on the way. The 38-year-old recently gave fans a peek inside her incredible wardrobe that looks more like a shop, with open shelving displaying her insane collection of designer handbags and shoes.

Kim Kardashian house bathroom
Photo: © Instagram
Elsewhere in their home, Kim and Kanye have opted for a more minimalistic aesthetic, with the spacious bathroom featuring a free-standing grey concrete bathtub and sink, with black taps and shower head, and little else in the way of decoration.

Kourtney Kardashian house wardrobe
Photo: © Instagram
Kourtney Kardashian

Kim’s sister Kourtney also has a wardrobe most women would dream of, with floor-to-ceiling shelving lined with her huge shoe collection, as well as open clothing rails and a cabinet of accessories.

Kourtney Kardashian guest bedroom
Photo: © Instagram
Kourtney previously gave fans a glimpse inside the guest room she has designed for visitors, which she said she wanted to give a "hotel vibe", with fresh bathrobes and towels, extra blankets and bottled water.

Kourtney Kardashian living room
Photo: © Instagram
The mum-of-three has previously said she would love to be an interior designer, and she certainly appears to have a flair for styling judging by this beautiful sitting room, which features neatly-stacked books on the coffee tables, an open log fire and array of sofas and a chaise longue creating a cosy ambience.

Khloe Kardashian house nursery
Photo: © Getty Images
Khloe Kardashian

Khloe Kardashian has created the most beautiful nursery for her daughter True at her home. The nursery has been expertly designed with a pretty pink colour scheme and clear Nursery Works Vetro crib - the same design as the one used by Kim Kardashian for her three children.

Khloe Kardashian home cinema
Photo: © Instagram
Khloe’s interior designer Martyn previously shared a photo of her super-stylish home cinema on Instagram, telling followers that it would have been the perfect spot to watch the Super Bowl. The space is ideal for entertaining, with cushioned seating and recliners, and an entire wall dedicated to a huge cinema screen.

Khloe Kardashian house pantry
Photo: © Instagram
The mum-of-one has previously shared a look inside her amazing pantry, which is organised to perfection with ingredients on display in glass jars and baskets on floor-to-ceiling shelving.

Kris Jenner house living room
Photo: © Instagram
Kris Jenner

Momager Kris Jenner has said she wanted her home to have a relaxing aesthetic, with her living room having a monochromatic colour palette with metallic accents. "I wanted my home to feel like a sanctuary, perfectly calm and peaceful," Kris told Architectural Digest of her vision, which was designed in collaboration between Waldo Fernandez and Kathleen and Tommy Clements.

Kris Jenner house seating area
Photo: © Instagram
"One of my favourite sitting area moments with Liz and my GORGEOUS Baccarat chandelier," Kris captioned this photo which showed a seating area with two chairs, a coffee table and breathtaking chandelier hanging overhead.

Kylie Jenner house terrace
Photo: © Instagram
Kylie Jenner

Having recently been named the world’s youngest self-made billionaire, it’s no wonder Kylie Jenner has a home of dreams. The property features a huge wraparound terrace with seating areas for entertaining and relaxing with her daughter Stormi.

Kylie Jenner dining room
Photo: © Instagram
Kylie has artworks from Andy Warhol, Damien Hirst and Tracey Emin on display in her home, which was designed by Martyn Lawrence Bullard, and has been created to reflect the 21-year-old’s personality.

Kylie Jenner stormi playroom
Photo: © Instagram
The doting mum recently shared a look inside baby Stormi’s playroom, which features open shelving with her books and toys on display, as well as colourful soft play toys for the one-year-old to play with.

Kendall Jenner house living room
Photo: © Instagram
Kendall Jenner

Kendall lives in Beverly Hills, in a home she bought from Charlie Sheen in 2017. Her sister Kourtney has previously shared a look inside her living room, which has chic rose-coloured sofas, a wooden coffee table and Marilyn Monroe artwork on the walls.

Kendall Jenner house pantry
Photo: © Instagram
Kourtney has also shared a look inside Kendall’s pantry, which is filled with dried foods including cereals, flour and crackers, all of which are stored in labelled glass jars and containers on floor-to-ceiling shelving.

