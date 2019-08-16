See inside Strictly pro Dianne Buswell's London home with Joe Sugg

It has been a year to remember for Dianne Buswell and Joe Sugg, who started dating after competing together on Strictly Come Dancing in 2018. Not only did they reach the final together, but their relationship has since gone from strength-to-strength, with Dianne moving in with her boyfriend at his London apartment over the summer.
Joe bought his modern London flat in 2016, and the couple have both shared several posts from inside their home with their fans on Instagram. And they have a special Strictly neighbour too – Dr Ranj, who competed alongside Joe on the show in 2018! Take a look through the gallery to see more of Dianne and Joe's house…