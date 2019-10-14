The spookiest high street Halloween decorations from John Lewis and more

Halloween is fast approaching, and while once a simple carved pumpkin was enough to decorate your home for the occasion, these days it doesn't suffice. From wreaths and wall hangings to Halloween trees, more is more this All Hallows' Eve, and we've rounded up some of the best decorations on the high street.
John Lewis & Partners has reported a 57 per cent increase in shoppers looking for "Halloween Trees", and have even launched a range of baubles and spooky string lights ahead of 31 October. Their Trick or Treat Halloween string lights (pictured) are a low-cost way to get your home ready for the spooky season, and show you're ready for trick or treaters. Take a look through the gallery to see more of the best high street Halloween decorations…
SHOP: Trick or Treat Halloween string lights, £12.50, John Lewis & Partners
Photo: John Lewis & Partners