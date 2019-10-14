﻿
10 Photos | Homes

The spookiest high street Halloween decorations from John Lewis and more

For a spook-tacular way to transform your home

...
The spookiest high street Halloween decorations from John Lewis and more
You're reading

The spookiest high street Halloween decorations from John Lewis and more

1/10
Next

Aldi is launching a range of millennial pink candles and they're going to fly off the shelves
1-John-Lewis-halloween-decorations
1/10

Halloween is fast approaching, and while once a simple carved pumpkin was enough to decorate your home for the occasion, these days it doesn't suffice. From wreaths and wall hangings to Halloween trees, more is more this All Hallows' Eve, and we've rounded up some of the best decorations on the high street.

John Lewis & Partners has reported a 57 per cent increase in shoppers looking for "Halloween Trees", and have even launched a range of baubles and spooky string lights ahead of 31 October. Their Trick or Treat Halloween string lights (pictured) are a low-cost way to get your home ready for the spooky season, and show you're ready for trick or treaters. Take a look through the gallery to see more of the best high street Halloween decorations…

SHOP: Trick or Treat Halloween string lights, £12.50, John Lewis & Partners

Photo: John Lewis & Partners

2-John-Lewis-halloween-wreath
2/10

Wreaths are no longer just reserved for Christmas; while autumnal wreaths are proving a hit with celebrities, Halloween wreaths are also becoming a must-have, trimmed with creepy spiders, baubles and leaves.

SHOP: Decorative Halloween wreath, £22, John Lewis & Partners

Photo: John Lewis & Partners

3-George-at-home-halloween-neon-light
3/10

How cool is this purple bat-shaped neon light? A piece you'll bring out year after year, better still it's an £8 bargain you can pick up in your local supermarket.

SHOP: Neon style bat light, £8, George Home at ASDA

Photo: George at ASDA

MORE: 5 haunted places in London to visit for a spooky Halloween

4-George-at-home-halloween-dinner-party
4/10

Planning an All Hallows' Eve dinner party? You'll find everything you need to set the spooky scene at George Home, including scary hanging ghosts, skeletons and metallic pumpkins.

SHOP: Black giant hanging ghost, £6, George Home at ASDA

5-HM-Halloween-bunting
5/10

Get into the Halloween spirit with this black glittery bunting from H&M Home, a high-street bargain at £6.99.

SHOP: Happy Halloween bunting, £6.99, H&M

RELATED: 8 savoury recipes for a devilishly delicious Halloween

6-Sainsburys-Resting-Witch-mirror
6/10

From party games to wreaths and tableware, you'll find it all and then some at Sainsbury's, but we love the light-up Resting Witch Face mirror (pictured) the most. A fun decoration and a way to perfect your Halloween costume, you can bag yours for £10.

SHOP: Halloween Resting Witch Mirror, £10, Sainsbury's

7-TK-Maxx-halloween-party
7/10

Host a fabulous Halloween fright-fest with the decorations, tableware and accessories at your local TK Maxx store.

8-Wilko-Halloween-door-decor
8/10

Kids will love this spooky skeleton door cover, an easy way to get your home ready for Halloween, with a frightfully-cheap price tag of just £1.

SHOP: Skeleton door cover, £1, Wilko

9-Aldi-Halloween-inflatable-arch
9/10

Why do things by halves this Halloween? Pull out all the stops with this inflatable archway adorned with pumpkins and LED lights so trick or treaters will know where to call.

SHOP: Pumpkin inflatable archway, £39.99, ALDI

10-Halloween-skull-glitterball
10/10

Add the perfect finishing touch to your Halloween party with this creepy but cool LED integrated skull disco light, which is battery operated and portable so you can get the party started anywhere.

SHOP: Skull disco light, £25, Argos

This article contains affiliate links, which means HELLO! may earn a small commission if a reader clicks through and makes a purchase. More information.

© HELLO! Total or partial reproduction of this article and its photographs is prohibited, regardless of links or credits.

More about:

You might like...