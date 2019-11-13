﻿
Inside the homes of the Strictly dancers: Janette Manrara, Anton du Beke, Karen Hauer and more

...
Lorraine Kelly shares peek inside her beautiful Buckinghamshire home
dianne buswell
Photo: © Instagram
Ooh, we all love a good glimpse into celebrities' houses… their luxurious homeware, furnishings and interior design inspire many of with our own home makeovers. With Strictly Come Dancing in full swing and our obsession with the show's fabulous dancers going into overdrive, a peek into the pro's houses is just what we need on a chilly November day. Who has the coolest furniture? Whose colour scheme is totally dreamy and who has the fanciest ornaments?

 

The gorgeous Dianne Buswell moved in with her boyfriend, 2018 Strictly star Joe Sugg, and the pair love sharing snaps of their home life with their Instagram followers. Pictured inside Joe's London apartment in the photo above, we see the happy couple lounging on a cool, grey couch surrounded by funky artwork – and those much-coveted glitter ball trophies!

Take a peek into more Strictly dancers' homes below…

amy dowden
Photo: © Instagram
Amy Dowden

Dancer Amy shares her home with her fiancé Ben Jones and recently gave fans a look into their bedroom. The star showed off her favourite hair curlers in the post, but we couldn't help but notice the pineapple-shaped lamps she has on her bedside tables in the background. That soft grey quilted bedspread is pretty chic too.

 

anton du beke
Photo: © Instagram
Anton Du Beke

Is this the cutest pic ever?! Anton has a legion of female fans and he's sure to get them swooning even more with this adorable photo. The dancer shared the snap for World Book Day and we just love the little armchairs which his twins are sitting in listening to daddy tell a story.

karen hauer
Photo: © Instagram
Karen Hauer

Fitness fan Karen regularly posts videos of herself working out for her fans to follow. We got a glimpse at her home in this snap, where we see her spacious living room, chic armchair and view out to her patio. Betty the dog looks pretty cute too.

 

graziano
Photo: © Instagram
Graziano Di Prima

Ok, so all we can really see here décor-wise are some white sheets and a purple wall – but Happy Christmas HELLO! readers. What a divine bedroom.

 

janette manrara
Photo: © Instagram
Janette Manara and Aljaz Skorjanic

Erm, can this be our bedside table, please? Strictly super-couple Janette and Aljaz are one stylish pair and we just LOVE their interior décor. Janette is a big Disney fan and has a light-up Mickey Mouse ears ornament on display alongside an inspirational quote from Walt Disney. The framed photo from their wedding day is so romantic and we're big fans of the Audrey Hepburn snap and copper pineapple ornament.

 

aj pritchard
Photo: © Instagram
AJ Pritchard

The gorgeous AJ has shared several pictures of his sleek bachelor pad with his social media followers. Here he is cooking up a meal in his monochrome kitchen, featuring sleek cabinets with under-cupboard lighting and a Nespresso coffee machine on display.

 

gorka marquez
Photo: © Instagram
Gorka Marquez

Gorka and actress Gemma Atkinson live together in Manchester with their baby girl Mia and Gemma's dogs Norman and Ollie. The dogs are clearly important members of the family – just look at the sweet 'O is for Ollie' picture on the wall. Sweet!

 

neil jones
Photo: © Instagram
Neil Jones

A stylish sideboard here from the handsome Neil Jones. The pro dancer shared this photo with his Instagram fans, showing off his new candle which is made from a recycled bottle from Compass Candles – how cool! He wrote: "…this is actually a bottle I found and sent to them but go check them out... it also looks great next to my world championship trophy."

