Ooh, we all love a good glimpse into celebrities' houses… their luxurious homeware, furnishings and interior design inspire many of with our own home makeovers. With Strictly Come Dancing in full swing and our obsession with the show's fabulous dancers going into overdrive, a peek into the pro's houses is just what we need on a chilly November day. Who has the coolest furniture? Whose colour scheme is totally dreamy and who has the fanciest ornaments?
The gorgeous Dianne Buswell moved in with her boyfriend, 2018 Strictly star Joe Sugg, and the pair love sharing snaps of their home life with their Instagram followers. Pictured inside Joe's London apartment in the photo above, we see the happy couple lounging on a cool, grey couch surrounded by funky artwork – and those much-coveted glitter ball trophies!
MORE: See inside Strictly pro Dianne Buswell's London home with Joe Sugg
Take a peek into more Strictly dancers' homes below…