See inside Strictly Come Dancing pro Dianne Buswell's London home with Joe Sugg

You might like...
-
Take a peek inside Strictly winner Kelvin Fletcher's family home
-
Strictly host Claudia Winkleman's London home is as beautiful as you'd imagine
-
Strictly judge Shirley Ballas reveals her favourite way to relax at her London home
After a busy few months working on Strictly Come Dancing, there's no doubt Shirley Ballas will be looking forward to the opportunity to put her...
-
See inside the houses of Good Morning Britain stars Piers Morgan, Susanna Reid & more
-
Graham Norton shares a peek inside his amazing London home