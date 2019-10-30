Just like millions of people around the world, the royals are currently spending time at home amid the coronavirus outbreak. While the Queen and Duke of Edinburgh have started their Easter break at Windsor Castle early, the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge will be at home with their three young children, and the Duke and Duchess of Sussex are back in Canada with their son Archie Harrison.
While we don't often get to see what it is really like to live like a royal, thanks to social media we have been able to get rare access-all-areas peeks into the royal residences, and how the royals including Princess Eugenie and the Countess of Wessex spend their time behind closed doors. Keep reading to see more…
The Countess of Wessex
Sophie shared a video from her family home at Bagshot Park in March, highlighting resources that families may find useful during the school closures. The clip, filmed by her daughter Lady Louise, offered a rare look inside the residence. Sophie stood in front of a wooden bookcase filled with a selection of DVDs and games, with cream walls and a framed picture hanging on the wall.