Inside Lorraine Kelly's super-stylish Buckinghamshire family home

Lorraine relocated from Dundee in 2017

Inside Lorraine Kelly's super-stylish Buckinghamshire family home
Inside Lorraine Kelly's super-stylish Buckinghamshire family home

1-Lorraine-Kelly-house-garden
Photo: © Instagram
It has been two years since Lorraine Kelly relocated to Buckinghamshire from Dundee, and she's already transformed her new property into a dream home. The ITV presenter said it made sense for them to relocate from their seven-bedroom property after their daughter Rosie left home and moved to Singapore, but that hasn't stopped her from creating the most beautiful bedroom for her daughter to return to.

Lorraine has also been tackling other areas in the house, including her conservatory, garden and guest cabin, which we're sure would prove popular with her friends and family when they're visiting. One of the more recent projects included furnishing the garden for summer. The 59-year-old showed off her garden makeover as she relaxed with her pet dog Angus, on a new sofa she received from Wayfair, who she stars in an advertising campaign for. The rattan sofa certainly looks like a relaxing spot for Lorraine, with grey cushioned seating, a matching glass-topped table and foot stool. Take a look through the gallery to see more of Lorraine's house…

Lorraine-Kelly-conservatory-Christmas
Photo: © Instagram
Lorraine's conservatory was transformed for the holidays with a large Christmas tree trimmed with red and gold decorations and a cosy sheepskin throw draped over the sofa; the perfect spot to relax and enjoy those idyllic river views.

Lorraine-Kelly-house-conservatory-dinner-party
Lorraine got her conservatory party-ready ahead of her 60th birthday celebrations in November 2019. The table was laid with gold laser-cut place mats, with a gold candelabra centrepiece, and champagne flutes featuring colourful painted floral designs. She also invested in a drinks trolley which she said was her "favourite piece" in her dinner party setting.

Photo: Wayfair

2-Lorraine-Kelly-conservatory
Photo: © Instagram
Lorraine's conservatory has also been transformed into a "complete haven", as part of her work with Wayfair. The TV presenter said her favourite piece in the room is the sofa – and her pet dog Angus is a fan too. "The scatter cushions and throws make it so relaxing and Angus will just curl up at our feet and snooze – he just loves this room!" she said.

3-Lorraine-Kelly-conservatory
The light-filled room looks like the ideal place for Lorraine to unwind, and features quirky touches including penguin ornaments and a dog print cushion, all selected from Wayfair.

Photo: Wayfair

Lorraine Kelly daughter Rosie bedroom desk
Although she no longer lives in the UK, Lorraine's daughter Rosie has an amazing bedroom to return to. Designed as a space for both sleeping and working, the bedroom has its own desk that could also double up as a dressing table, with statement wall art hanging overhead.

Photo: Wayfair

Lorraine Kelly daughter Rosie bedroom
We imagine Lorraine's daughter Rosie will be wanting to make lots more trips back to the UK once she sees this bedroom that the TV presenter decorated with a little help from Wayfair. "I really wanted this to be a welcoming room for Rosie when she came home from Singapore," Lorraine explained. "It had to be stylish with lots of storage space and somewhere she would feel happy to spend her time. The furniture in this room was looking quite tired before and there were so many soft toys! I think it had been a little neglected but now it is completely transformed and I love how bright, modern and elegant it looks."

Photo: Wayfair

Lorraine Kelly guest house outside
Perhaps the highlight of Lorraine’s new home is the guest house in the garden. The TV presenter enlisted Wayfair to transform the cosy cabin into a winter wonderland, which her friends and family will love to stay in over the Christmas holidays!

Photo: Alexander Edwards for Wayfair.co.uk

Lorraine Kelly guest house inside
Talk about an inviting place to stay. Lorraine’s guest cabin has been transformed for winter with lots of cosy throws, scatter cushions and decorative touches that may make the TV presenter want to stay there herself. "It looks so cute in here and it’s not hugely expensive to make all these changes," Lorraine told HELLO! about the stylish space.

Photo: Alexander Edwards for Wayfair.co.uk

Lorraine Kelly guest house bar
How gorgeous is this bar trolley in Lorraine’s guest cabin? Filled with all they need for a festive tipple and standing next to her colourful Christmas tree, we think it will have her friends fighting over who gets to stay with her during the holidays.

Photo: Alexander Edwards for Wayfair.co.uk

Lorraine Kelly guest house dressing table
The cabin offers plenty of space for Lorraine’s guests, with a separate desk area that has been styled to perfection with plants, candles and framed artwork hanging overhead, all part of her Wayfair makeover.

Photo: Alexander Edwards for Wayfair.co.uk

Lorraine Kelly guest house armchair
Lorraine has added rich jewel tones to create a colourful and cosy space. This sapphire armchair is the perfect spot for guests to relax, or Lorraine if she wants some downtime away from her main house.

Photo: Alexander Edwards for Wayfair.co.uk

Lorraine Kelly living room house
Photo: © Instagram
The 58-year-old showcased part of her living room when she shared this photo of Angus playing with his ball. The room has wooden flooring, a cream rug and traditional wooden coffee table at the centre, with a brown leather sofa just visible in the background.

Lorraine Kelly hallway house
Photo: © Instagram
Lorraine has wooden flooring throughout much of her house, ideal as she has a pet dog running around. The walls in her hallway are painted white, for a classic colour scheme.

Lorraine Kelly kitchen house
Photo: © Instagram
The kitchen has white fitted cabinets with marble worktops and stone tiled flooring. A grey wooden dining table sits at the centre of the room and is surrounded by grey rattan dining chairs, ideal for when their daughter comes home or they have friends round to visit.

Lorraine Kelly conservatory
Photo: © Instagram
Lorraine's house appears to have a conservatory area leading to the garden, with stone flooring and a cosy green sofa where they can relax.

Lorraine Kelly conservatory house
Photo: © Instagram
The Scottish broadcaster had a helping hand from Angus as she relaxed with a crossword in her conservatory in the winter. The room is filled with natural light and leads out into the garden, which has a decking area and large lawn.

Lorraine Kelly garden house
Photo: © Instagram
Lorraine also shared a look at her new garden when she hosted friends during the summer. The 58-year-old looked relaxed as she sat with a glass of fizz in hand at a round rattan dining table. The glass-topped table was laid out for dinner, with five matching rattan seats surrounding it topped with comfy grey cushions. The table is set up on a porch area, where Lorraine has strung fairy lights around the fencing to ensure they can still stay outside after the sun sets.

Lorraine Kelly house garden
Photo: © Instagram
The Lorraine presenter's garden looks even more special when covered with snow! The huge lawn is lined by trees and hedges, with plenty of space for her pet dog to play.

Lorraine Kelly house bedroom
Photo: © Instagram
Lorraine's close-up snap of her pet dog is undeniably cute, but also gives a glimpse at her bedroom decor, which appears to be decorated in a stylish grey and white colour scheme. The bedding is plain in a pale grey hue, while the walls are painted in a slightly darker complementing shade.

