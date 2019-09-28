They may go head-to-head in the Strictly Come Dancing ballroom each year, but in real life, Janette Manrara and Aljaz Skorjanec are the picture of marital bliss. The couple married in 2017 and have already spoken about renewing their wedding vows, but for now they're enjoying their time together in their London home. The couple have lived in their house since December 2018 and are currently self-isolating there amid the coronavirus pandemic.
While they haven't shared many photos from their home, viewers of The One Show were treated to a glimpse of their living room during Wednesday's episode for a very special reason. Janette has also previously shared a peek inside their dreamy bathroom, and no doubt they've found a special place for Aljaz's Strictly glitterball! Take a look through the gallery to see more of the couple's gorgeous home...