Inside Tipping Point and GMB host Ben Shephard's family home

Ben regularly gives fans house and garden envy on social media

Photo: © Instagram
Ben Shephard has a busy career working on Good Morning Britain, Tipping Point and Ninja Warrior, but he appears to love nothing more than spending time at home with his wife Annie and their two sons. The TV presenter often shares photos from the beautiful house on Instagram showing their stylish interiors and their incredible garden, which he is evidently proud of.

A keen gardener, Ben has been growing his own fruit and vegetables at home, and also has his own gin bench and fire pit in the garden where he can sit and relax. Take a look through the gallery to see more of Ben's house…

Ben-Shephard-garden-lawn
Photo: © Instagram
Ben joked he had reached "peak middle age" when he showed off his freshly-mown lawn on Instagram, sharing a look at the metal bench seating he has on the patio along with a fire pit.

Ben-Shephard-garden-Annie-cycling
Photo: © Instagram
The garden appears to be one of the family's favourite places to spend time together, and a photo shared by Ben in April showed his wife Annie on an exercise bike on the lawn, looking at their beautiful borders filled with daffodils and flowers.

Ben-Shephard-living-room-champagne
Photo: © Instagram
This looks like our idea of a perfect Sunday! Ben gave fans a peek inside his living room ahead of hosting friends for Sunday lunch one weekend, showing two bottles of fizz in an ice bucket on the coffee table alongside a glass vase of flowers cut from their garden, which was sat on a stack of books.

Ben-Shephard-garden-fathers-day
Photo: © Instagram
Ben shared a look at the garden over the summer, as he opened his Father's Day presents at a small bistro table sat on pebbles at the side of the house. Roses and foliage line metal arches creating a pretty walkway through the garden in the background.

ben-shephard-gin-bench-garden
Photo: © Instagram
A keen gardener and handyman, Ben revealed he had constructed a special bench where he and Annie can sit and drink gin and tonics together. "Verified Ahhh the first gins on the garden gin bench (which I built and amazingly is still standing!?) for #2019 - they won’t last long!! #HappyEaster #Gin #GardenGin,” he captioned this photo.

Ben Shephard house garden
Photo: © Instagram
The family garden looks like the ideal spot to relax with a coffee, with an outdoor seating area and perfectly-manicured lawn surrounded by beautiful plants and trees.

Ben Shephard house garden
Photo: © Instagram
Ben appears to be a keen gardener, and shared a video showing that he had grown apples in the garden in autumn 2018.

Ben-Shephard-living-room-dining-room
Photo: © Instagram
The open plan living room and dining room is flooded with natural light via the doors and floor-to-ceiling windows looking out to the garden. The living room area is painted navy blue, with mustard accents and patterned cushions adding a cool colour pop.

Ben Shephard house living room
Photo: © Instagram
The lounge has a stylish blue colour scheme, with mustard accents and a mirrored cabinet to complement the navy hues. Ben and his wife have a wooden coffee table at the centre of the room topped with books and candles, while the television is mounted on the wall above the fireplace.

Ben Shephard house dining room
Photo: © Instagram
The living room has an open plan layout with the dining room, while glass doors open directly out into the garden. Ben and Annie bring the outdoors in by putting lots of vases of fresh flowers around their home.

Ben Shephard house dining room
Photo: © Instagram
The dining area features a long wooden table with plush velvet chairs for up to eight guests. Wooden parquet flooring runs throughout the living and dining room, but Ben has put a grey rug on the floor under the dining table, which also doubles up as a place for their sons to do their homework and exam revision.

Ben Shephard house dining room
Photo: © Instagram
Black-and-white framed photos of Ben and Annie's sons have been mounted on the walls alongside an ornate mirror and glass double doors that lead through to another reception room.

Ben Shephard house kitchen
Photo: © Instagram
The kitchen has modern grey cabinets and marble worktops, with dark walls and white shutter blinds at the windows.

