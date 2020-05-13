Inside Tipping Point and GMB host Ben Shephard's family home

You might like...
-
Inside the homes of Good Morning Britain stars Kate Garraway, Piers Morgan & more
-
Inside Good Morning Britain star Piers Morgan's 2 luxurious homes
Piers Morgan is known as the outspoken and opinionated host of Good Morning Britain, who loves to rile up his co-presenters Susanna Reid and Charlotte...
-
Inside This Morning host Phillip Schofield's family home in Oxfordshire
-
Inside Frank and Christine Lampard's incredible £10million London home where they are self-isolating
-
7 epic celebrity man caves where Eamonn Holmes, Gary Barlow & David Beckham have been spending lockdown