Wimbledon stars' homes: see where Serena Williams, Rafael Nadal & more live

You might like...
-
Game Set Match: The Wimbledon wives and partners we'll miss seeing courtside this summer
-
See the Wimbledon 2019 players' weddings and engagement photos
-
Inside Kim and Andy Murray's beautiful £5million Surrey mansion
-
Top 10 richest players in Wimbledon 2019: from Serena Williams to Roger Federer
-
Why Kate Middleton was once forced to miss Wimbledon
The Duchess of Cambridge is among the thousands of tennis fans who are missing out on the action at Wimbledon this year, which has been cancelled amid...