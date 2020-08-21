﻿
Inside the lavish homes of the Loose Women panel

See where the stars including Ruth Langsford and Coleen Nolan live

1/26

The Loose Women stars often share a look inside their home lives, and it's safe to say they have some of the most beautiful celebrity homes we've ever seen. Keep reading for a look inside the Loose Women panellists' homes…

Ruth Langsford

Ruth and her husband Eamonn Holmes live together in a beautiful Surrey mansion, which often features in their Instagram posts. The TV host recently revealed how she enjoys spending Sundays at her home, with a clip showing her mum sat on the sofa with her feet up, and offering a peek at her stylish living room, which has a neutral colour palette and huge L-shaped sofa.

Loading the player...
2/26

Ruth shared a look inside their garden during the coronavirus pandemic, when she had been keeping herself busy by planting a selection of new plants.

3/26

Ruth shared another photo of herself in the living room, revealing an enormous skylight and a modern fireplace.

4/26

The kitchen, from where Ruth often shares cooking videos, has wooden cabinets, integrated appliances and marble worktops.

5/26

Ruth also proved that she is the hostess with the mostess with this photo from her dining room, showing the table set up for an Easter party, with crackers, Lindt chocolate bunnies and yellow flowers all perfectly laid out.

6/26

Jane Moore

Although Jane hasn't posted many photos of her home on Instagram, she did give a peek inside her kitchen one Pancake Day. The stylish kitchen features white glossy cabinets with dark grey worktops, and Jane has an array of appliances, spices and ingredients on display.

7/26

Andrea McLean

Andrea's Surrey home looks beautiful, with one of the highlights being this porch in her back garden. The space is ideal for Andrea and her husband Nick Feeney to relax, with a rocking chair, seats and a dining table, where they can put their feet up with a glass of champagne.

8/26

Since going into lockdown, Andrea also shared a look inside her bedroom, which she has been using as an office space. It's decorated with white walls, grey carpets and velvet lilac curtains.

9/26

The kitchen and living area is open plan, with glossy white flooring, and a wooden dining table with seating for six guests. Andrea has shutter blinds at the windows, which look out over the garden.

10/26

Andrea shared a photo as she relaxed in the living room at Christmas, showing her gingham armchairs, grey footstool and fluffy rug.

11/26

Stacey Solomon:

Stacey impressed her fans with this autumnal display at the home she shares with Joe Swash and her sons, which included a wreath on her door, and a huge archway comprised of sunflowers, leaves and colourful foliage. Adding to the look was a crate topped with a selection of pumpkins, with a wicker basket and a bale of hay.

12/26

Stacey allowed her son Leighton to design his own bed, in a ploy to encourage him to sleep in his bedroom on his own. The bed looks like a giant shark's mouth eating a boat – where the youngster can sleep every night.

13/26

The mum-of-three shares lots of updates from her house on Instagram, including a peek inside her kitchen, which has a modern monochrome décor with glossy white cabinets and black worktops.

14/26

This is quite an impressive living room set-up that Stacey has, with a built-in media unit and large television, surrounded by several family photos and ornaments. But with two sons to entertain, Stacey provided them each with their own TVs and game consoles, where they can each play on fluffy beanbags while still spending time all together as a family.

15/26

Stacey moved into her "together home" with boyfriend Joe Swash and her two sons in October. The property has an open plan living room, kitchen and dining room, with an exposed brick wall that fills the space with personality.

16/26

Halloween celebrations became too much for Stacey last year, prompting her to fall asleep on the sofa – a cream button back settee that looks like a comfy spot for a nap.

17/26

Linda Robson

Linda and her husband Mark live together in North London, and one video posted from the property shows that she has a black-and-white print from the Loose Women Body Stories campaign on display in her kitchen.

18/26

The kitchen has a modern white and grey colour scheme, with wooden flooring and a long wooden dining table where she and her family can enjoy meals together. A high chair is in place for Linda's grandchildren, and there also several vases of flowers, and photos on display.

19/26

Saira Khan

Loose Women and Dancing on Ice star Saira lives with her husband and their two children, in a home they have completely renovated over the past year. Saira has proudly shown off the finished results on Instagram, including a look at this modern kitchen with a large island unit and breakfast bar.

20/26

Denise Welch

Denise rarely posts photos from the home she shares with husband Lincoln Townley, but couldn't resist sharing this snap from her kitchen after catching her son tucking into her diet crisps. The kitchen has cream fitted cabinets and black worktops, with red, blue and yellow wall tiles adding a splash of colour.

21/26

Coleen Nolan

Coleen Nolan moved house during lockdown, and as well as joining Loose Women live from her new home, she shared a look inside on Instagram. It shows her open-plan living and dining area, which leads out on to the patio and garden. 

22/26

Coleen announced the news on an episode of Loose Women, which she joined from her kitchen. It features white walls and a combination of grey and white cupboards. There is also a traditional grey AGA in the room.

23/26

Coleen's former home featured a statement wall with red and white floral patterned wallpaper, while the rest of the room was covered in candy striped paper, with wooden flooring and vertical blinds hanging at the windows.

24/26

The bedroom has a similar colour scheme, with cream walls, and white bedding adorned with a fuchsia floral motif. A cosy spot for another of her pet dogs to go for a snooze.

25/26

Nadia Sawalha

Nadia often posts photos from the family home she shares with husband Mark and their two daughters, Maddy and Kiki. The five-bedroom property is ideal for entertaining, with a spacious open plan kitchen that has modern white cabinets, and a breakfast bar where all four family members can sit.

26/26

The living room has a neutral colour scheme with cream walls, leather sofas and wooden flooring, but Nadia has added character with a hanging chair in the corner of the room.

