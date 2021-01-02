﻿
The Masked Singer star Jonathan Ross' north London home divides opinion

The Masked Singer star Jonathan Ross' north London home divides opinion
The Masked Singer star Jonathan Ross' north London home divides opinion

Ant and Dec's Saturday Night Takeaway host Declan Donnelly reveals Newcastle shrine in London home
As Jonathan Ross is entertaining us as a judge on The Masked Singer, we're taking a look at his unbelievable home, which he shares with wife Jane and their three children Betty Kitten, Harvey Kirby, and Honey Kinney.

The family have an incredible house in the star-studded neighbourhood of Hampstead, north London, and Jonathan often shares a look at their eclectic décor on Instagram. His retro man cave filled with collector's items is either heaven or hell, depending on your taste.

In non-pandemic times, the spacious property usually plays host to Jonathan’s annual Halloween party, typically attended by everyone from Holly Willoughby to Craig Revel-Horwood - where guests can assemble in his huge living room, explore the garden and its unusual guest house, or sneak a peek at his impressive collection of movie and comic book memorabilia. Continue reading to see more of Jonathan Ross’ house…

Jonathan hasn’t shied away from bold colours throughout his home, with vibrant blue walls offset by wooden furnishings and plush grey carpets in one room of the house.

As you would expect, Jonathan has a state-of-the-art entertainment system including a huge flat-screen television and surround-sound speakers. He has added splashes of colour to this all-white room with comic book prints and collectors’ items.

Wow! Jonathan has his very own man cave devoted to his movie and comic memorabilia, which is on display in glass cabinets, with a unique glossy white desk at the centre of the room.

The TV host appears to be a fan of retro-inspired interiors, and recently shared a look at his vintage record player which had been restored to its former glory.

The bedroom has a more muted colour palette of white and blush, with fluffy faux fur throws, a velvet armchair and an array of plants and flowers creating a cosy ambience.

There is also an unusual guest house/ shed nestled under trees in the garden, which Jonathan has yet to share a look inside.

The house has a spacious garden with patio and huge lawn, where the couple’s pet cats and dogs can explore.

