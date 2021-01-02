The Masked Singer star Jonathan Ross' north London home divides opinion

As Jonathan Ross is entertaining us as a judge on The Masked Singer, we're taking a look at his unbelievable home, which he shares with wife Jane and their three children Betty Kitten, Harvey Kirby, and Honey Kinney.
SEE: Inside TV host Graham Norton's ultra-luxe London residence
The family have an incredible house in the star-studded neighbourhood of Hampstead, north London, and Jonathan often shares a look at their eclectic décor on Instagram. His retro man cave filled with collector's items is either heaven or hell, depending on your taste.
MORE: 11 celebrities who lived with their parents during lockdown
In non-pandemic times, the spacious property usually plays host to Jonathan’s annual Halloween party, typically attended by everyone from Holly Willoughby to Craig Revel-Horwood - where guests can assemble in his huge living room, explore the garden and its unusual guest house, or sneak a peek at his impressive collection of movie and comic book memorabilia. Continue reading to see more of Jonathan Ross’ house…