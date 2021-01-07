﻿
Victoria and David Beckham's £19million Miami home has its own helipad - see inside

The Beckhams are believed to be in the city for work

Bridie Wilkins
Photo: © Instagram
During the coronavirus pandemic, David and Victoria Beckham have spent most of their time at their second home in the Cotswolds, returning to their main London residence when daughter Harper had to attend school. However, they are believed to have flown to Miami on Christmas Day in order to spend New Year's Eve with their son Brooklyn's fiancée Nicola Peltz's family, and for David to work with his football team, Inter Miami. It's not known where they are staying, but it would make sense that they have holed up in their insane apartment.

In April 2020, the Observer reported that the couple dropped £19million ($24million) on the property inside a seven-star resort known as the One Thousand Museum with 62 floors where only 100 tenants live. Take a look inside…

building
The building is designed by renowned architect Zaha Hadid and is the only residential space in Miami to have a helipad, which sits just above the penthouse that David and Victoria are believed to own.  

pool
When the building was designed, the intention was to include facilities to mirror a seven-star hotel. These included an infinity pool and bar, a treatment spa, a hair and beauty salon, an acai and juice bar, and a sunbathing area.

dining-room
From the dining room to the kitchen, every room in each apartment features floor-to-ceiling windows giving impressive views of Miami.

bedroom
Bedrooms inside the building feature extra large beds, while a modern décor theme is seen in futuristic furniture and impressive chandeliers.

own-pool
Each penthouse in the building has its own rooftop pool.

gym
Residents of the building also have their very own gym.

living-room-one
Furniture in the living rooms reflects the retro feel of Miami and Florida, with zebra-print cushions and palm tree style lampshades.

another-living-room
Each apartment is open plan with wall partitions (instead of doors) to separate each room. There is also an additional living area within each apartment.

