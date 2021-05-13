Gwen Stefani's $13million mansion with fiancé Blake Shelton has wild interiors

One of Hollywood's cutest couples, Gwen Stefani and Blake Shelton have a jaw-dropping home together in Los Angeles. The Voice judges have a sprawling mansion which is located in the Encino neighbourhood of San Fernando Valley and according to Dirt, the couple bought it for a cool $13million.
The property has 13,000 square feet of living space, split over three floors. Highlights include a home theatre, an outdoor pool and al fresco kitchen area, and Gwen has added her signature bold style throughout. Check it out…
Gwen and Blake met while filming The Voice, and clearly both have a shared passion for music, however, their backgrounds couldn't be more different. Blake is from Oklahoma and Gwen is a California girl, but the couple have clearly found a middle ground with a private estate in a sought-after zip code.
During a Jimmy Kimmel Live interview, No Doubt star Gwen gave viewers a look inside her very quirky living room. The panelled walls are covered in snake print wallpaper and she has accessorised the room with baby pink candles and flowers.