Catherine Zeta-Jones and Michael Douglas' £3.6m house is another world

Catherine Zeta-Jones lives in Westchester County, New York, along with her husband Michael Douglas and their children Dylan and Carys, and her jaw-dropping home could rival a hotel.
Architectural Digest reported that the actress bought it for £3.6million ($4.5million) in 2019, while the average New York house price is $652,012, meaning Catherine's abode is almost seven times more expensive!
However, surprisingly, this property is actually cheaper than their former mansion, which was worth a whopping £16million. But with the most amazing interiors and a 12-acre estate which has been described as "arguably the best large track of riverfront property available in Westchester", the house has everything they need…